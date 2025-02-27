Allsup Highlights SSDI’s Role In Heart Disease Recovery During Heart Health Awareness Month

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, is highlighting the important role of SSDI benefits for individuals diagnosed with cardiovascular disease (CVD) in recognition of Heart Health Awareness Month. CVD remains the leading cause of death in the United States, with more than 700,000 deaths annually, or one death every 33 seconds, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addition to its devastating health effects, cardiovascular disease also imposes a significant financial burden on individuals, families and the economy. The estimated annual direct and indirect costs of cardiovascular disease in the United States were $417.9 billion, according to the American Heart Association’s 2025 Circulation update.

“Heart disease doesn’t just impact physical health, it also disrupts every aspect of a person’s life, including their ability to work and maintain financial stability,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “SSDI is a lifeline that allows individuals to focus on their recovery without the added burden of financial stress.”

Recent innovations in cardiac care have revolutionized treatment options and significantly improved survival rates for individuals suffering from heart disease. Among these advances, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has emerged as a groundbreaking procedure, offering a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery for patients with severe aortic valve stenosis. Additionally, injectable drugs called GLP-1 agonists, used to treat diabetes and obesity, have shown significant benefits in reducing cardiovascular risks, including heart attacks and strokes, according to studies. These advances, among others, reflect the extraordinary progress in heart health and provide additional options for millions of patients facing life-threatening conditions.

While treatment advances can help improve survival rates and outcomes, recovery often requires long-term treatment, rehabilitation and rest, making it difficult for many people to continue working. SSDI provides crucial financial support during this time, allowing individuals to focus on treatment and recovery. Expert advocates at Allsup guide individuals through the SSDI application and appeals process, achieving a 97% success rate for those who complete the process with Allsup. Customers also receive an average retroactive benefits payment of $27,143, which can provide a critical boost to cover expenses during recovery.

In honor of American Heart Month, Allsup encourages individuals affected by cardiovascular disease to explore their eligibility for SSDI benefits. Tools like the free SSDI Benefits Screening can simplify the process, helping individuals determine if they qualify for SSDI benefits.

“With more than four decades of experience, Allsup is proud to support individuals with disabilities, including those living with heart disease,” Geist said. “Our goal is to connect individuals with the financial resources and healthcare access they need to live healthier, more secure lives.” Allsup has helped more than 400,000 individuals nationwide secure SSDI benefits, providing financial stability and access to healthcare during challenging times. Those represented by Allsup are 50% more likely to be approved for benefits compared to the national average approval rate.

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing your appeal if you were denied, or to see if you are eligible, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276.

Be sure to ask about our Disability Financial Solutions® (DFS) for SSDI customers. Allsup helps more claimants get approved at the application level than any other representative nationwide. In addition, Allsup offers a Refer-A-Friend program providing individuals the chance to help their loved ones secure SSDI benefits while receiving a $100 thank-you for sharing expert support. Learn more at Allsup.com.

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis.

