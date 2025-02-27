Precision Neuroscience Expands Clinical Research in Brain–Computer Interface Through Collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation, a pioneering brain–computer interface (BCI) company, today announced a clinical research project with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) , a leading teaching hospital affiliated with Harvard Medical School. The collaboration aims to record and analyze brain activity at high resolution in patients undergoing craniotomy procedures, advancing scientific understanding of how the brain governs complex behaviors.

At the core of this groundbreaking research is Precision’s proprietary technology, the Layer 7 Cortical Interface ––a revolutionary implant featuring 1,024 ultra-thin electrodes distributed across a flexible 1.5 cm2 film. Designed to conform seamlessly to the brain’s surface, the device captures neural activity with an unprecedented level of detail.

“Partnering with world-renowned institutions like BIDMC is central to our mission of advancing the science behind brain-computer interfaces to improve neurological care,” said Jayme Strauss, Chief Commercial and Clinical Officer at Precision Neuroscience. “This collaboration will provide critical neural data to drive the development of transformative therapies and unlock new possibilities for patients with neurological conditions.”

Precision will work closely with BIDMC’s esteemed research team, led by Dr. Joshua Aronson, M.D., F.A.A.N.S., Director of Epilepsy Surgery. The study will assess the performance of the Layer 7 Cortical Interface during planned craniotomy procedures by placing the device over the brain’s surface to record neural activity associated with specific functional tasks.

“Gaining insight into the brain’s electrical signals at this level of resolution opens new possibilities for developing precise, individualized treatments,” said Dr. Aronson. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Precision Neuroscience to explore how their technology can advance both research and clinical care.”

This collaboration builds on Precision Neuroscience’s robust portfolio of clinical research partnerships with leading medical institutions, including West Virginia University’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute , Mount Sinai Health System , and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania .

The Layer 7 is an investigational device that is not available for sale in the United States.

About Precision:

Precision Neuroscience is working to provide breakthrough treatments for the millions of people worldwide suffering from neurological illnesses. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and capable of processing large amounts of data. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human intelligence and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .