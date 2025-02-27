Smart Display Market Size to Surpass USD 33.05 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Integration of AI and IoT in Smart Devices | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Display Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Display Market S ize was USD 2.99 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 33.05 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Rapid Expansion of the Smart Display Market Driven by AI and IoT Integration

These changing patterns in the residential, automotive, healthcare, and retail domains have a massive impact on the global smart display market which is growing at a rapid rate owing to AI developments, IoT integration, and changing customer needs. Affordability and accessibility drive adoption, and voice-controlled displays are the new darling of the market for home automation and entertainment. So, they are make or break for most of the phone users out there, in very-short-decisions. Marketing and customer engagement in driving business growth with AI-powered smart displays Integration of AI Smart Displays in the Automotive and Healthcare Sectors.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics (Samsung Smart Monitor, Samsung Interactive Display)

(Samsung Smart Monitor, Samsung Interactive Display) LG Electronics (LG MyView Smart Monitor, LG Transparent OLED Signage)

(LG MyView Smart Monitor, LG Transparent OLED Signage) NEC Corporation (NEC MultiSync Smart Display, NEC Interactive Whiteboard)

(NEC MultiSync Smart Display, NEC Interactive Whiteboard) Sony (Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays, Sony Xperia Touch Interactive Display)

(Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays, Sony Xperia Touch Interactive Display) Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Transparent OLED Display, Panasonic Interactive Touch Panel)

(Panasonic Transparent OLED Display, Panasonic Interactive Touch Panel) Amazon (Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Fire TV Omni Series)

(Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Fire TV Omni Series) Apple (Apple iPad Pro with Smart Display Features, Apple Studio Display)

(Apple iPad Pro with Smart Display Features, Apple Studio Display) Facebook (Meta) (Meta Portal, Meta Quest Pro with Smart Display Functionality)

(Meta Portal, Meta Quest Pro with Smart Display Functionality) Gentex (Gentex Full Display Mirror, Gentex Smart Rearview Mirror)

(Gentex Full Display Mirror, Gentex Smart Rearview Mirror) Magna (Magna eMirror, Magna ClearView Smart Mirror)

(Magna eMirror, Magna ClearView Smart Mirror) Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (Google Nest Hub, Google Pixel Tablet with Hub Mode)

(Google Nest Hub, Google Pixel Tablet with Hub Mode) JBL (Harman International) (JBL Link View, JBL L75ms Smart Music System)

(Harman International) (JBL Link View, JBL L75ms Smart Music System) Lenovo (Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Touch Monitor).

Smart Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.99 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 33.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 30.7% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (LED, LCD)

• By Type (Smart Display Mirror, Smart Home Display, Smart Signage)

• By End-user (Smart City, Automotive, Retail, Sports & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing Integration of AI and IoT in Smart Devices Accelerates the Smart Display Market Growth.



• Growing Adoption of Smart Displays in the Automotive Industry Creates Lucrative Market Opportunities.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Type, Smart Home Displays Dominate Market Share, While Smart Signage Sees Rapid Growth

The Smart Home Display segment held the largest market share of 44.00% in revenue in 2023. During October 2023, the demand for smart home automation solutions and AI-powered virtual assistants, including the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub, has contributed to the expansion of this segment. Smart home displays serve as central hubs for security, entertainment, and home automation functions.

The product segment the Smart Signage segment is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 31.26%. Retail, transportation, and corporate sectors are trending towards using interactive digital signage solutions to enhance customer engagement and provide dynamic content delivery.

By Technology, LCD Dominates Revenue Share, While LED Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Segment in the Smart Display Market

In 2023, the LCD segment accounted for the highest revenue share, 67% due to its cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, and high compatibility in various industries. The LED segment is expected to register the highest CAGR, 31.62%, over the forecast period because of the increasing demand for high-brightness displays and energy-efficient displays. From Samsung’s MicroLED technology to other innovations like it that boast ultra-high resolution and modular designs, this surge in growth is only furthered.

By End-user, Smart Cities Dominate Market Share, While Retail Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Segment

The Smart City segment generated the largest revenue share of the market, 49%, in 2023. The demand for digital kiosks, real-time traffic displays, and public information systems has been fueled by government investments in smart city infrastructure. At the same time, the Retail segment represents the fastest-growing area, achieving a 32.79% CAGR, as more and more businesses deploy AI-driven digital signage for personalized advertising and interactive customer engagement.

North America Dominates Smart Display Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

Smart display market share in 2023 was dominated by North America, with a market share of 33%. Key drivers behind this growth are the region’s strong consumer demand for smart home devices, applications of AI and IoT technology for use cases, and large investments in smart city projects. Increasing smart display adoption across sectors like retail, automotive, and healthcare has acted as a driver for growth.

The Asia Pacific region sees the highest growth in 2023 with an estimated CAGR of 32.15%. This growth is enabled by rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and increasing adoption of smart homes. With companies like Xiaomi, Huawei, and Samsung leading innovation for affordable, AI-enabled smart displays, countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are aggressively investing in smart city infrastructure.

Recent Developments

In January 2025, Samsung unveiled its AI-powered Interactive Display (WAFX-P model) at Bett 2025, Europe’s largest education technology exhibition. This new display integrates Samsung AI Assistant, offering features such as real-time transcription and generative AI capabilities, aimed at enhancing interactive and collaborative learning environments.

