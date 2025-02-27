UPDATE - YourUpdateTV Speaks with Alanna Morris-Simon from Bayer to Discuss Key Risk Factors for Heart Disease and Resources That Can Help

February is American Heart Month - Expert with Bayer Discusses Key Risk Factors for Heart Disease and Shares Practical Tips for Improving Heart Health

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With cardiovascular (CVD) disease remaining the leading cause of death in the U.S., it’s more important than ever to help people understand their unique heart health risks and the importance of being their own advocate. Recently, Alanna Morris-Simon, MD, MSc, Senior Medical Director at Bayer, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour during American Heart Month to discuss risk factors for heart disease, along with practical tips and resources that can help.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9668fa91-b3e7-4ae6-9c04-92068da09f51

Heart disease doesn’t always come with warning signs, and many people may not even know they’re at risk. According to the AHA’s latest Heart and Stroke update, on average, someone in the U.S. dies of CVD every 34 seconds—that’s 2,580 U.S. deaths from CVD each day.

Heart disease risk factors fall into two distinct categories: those we can control and those we can’t. It’s essential to know where you stand and take proactive steps to manage what’s within your control.

Controllable Risk Factors Include:

Diet: A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can significantly improve heart health.

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can significantly improve heart health. Exercise: Regular physical activity—ideally at least 150 minutes per week—helps strengthen the heart and reduce risk.

Regular physical activity—ideally at least 150 minutes per week—helps strengthen the heart and reduce risk. Sleep: Ensure you're getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

Ensure you're getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Substance Use: Avoid tobacco, limit alcohol intake, and manage stress levels.

Non-Controllable Risk Factors Include:

Family history of heart disease

Age

Race and ethnicity

Dr. Morris-Simon also shared some actionable tips to help people manage their risk factors. These includes:

Manage What You Can Control: Focus on maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle—exercise, eat well, sleep sufficiently, and reduce stress. Know Your Medical History: Talk to your healthcare provider about any heart-related concerns and ensure you’re receiving the appropriate treatments, medications, and tests. Advocate for Yourself: Your conversations with your doctor are critical. Ask questions, understand your risk factors, and follow their advice for managing conditions that may affect your heart health.



Heart disease affects everyone, but certain populations are more vulnerable. For example, Black Americans have the highest risk, with heart disease accounting for nearly one in every four deaths. Factors such as access to medical care and affordability also contribute to this disparity.

The Bayer Aspirin Heart Health Risk Assessment, available at seeyourrisks.com , is a simple, two-minute tool that can help identify potential risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease over the next 10 years and give you information you can use to speak with your doctor.

For more information, visit SeeYourRisks.com

About Alanna Morris-Simon, MD, MSc

Dr. Alanna Morris-Simon is a board-certified heart failure cardiologist who joined Bayer as Senior Medical Director with the U.S. Medical Affairs team in April 2024, with a focus on advancing Bayer’s medication, Kerendia, as a potential future treatment for heart failure. Prior to joining Bayer, she was Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Cardiology at Emory University School of Medicine and has contributed to more than150 peer-reviewed publications. She also served as the Director for Heart Failure Research at Emory, contributing to trial design and patient recruitment. Her research focused on health disparities in heart failure, related to race, ethnicity, and gender.

Dr. Morris received her undergraduate degree in Biology from Xavier University of Louisiana, and her medical degree from Harvard Medical School. She completed her residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and fellowships in Cardiovascular Medicine and Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Bayer