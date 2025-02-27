Carahsoft and 60+ Solution Partners Exhibiting at HIMSS25 Global Health Conference and Exhibition on March 3-6, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV

RESTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 60 of its technology partners at the HIMSS25 Global Health Conference and Exhibition at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on March 3-6, 2025. Hosted by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), the event brings together healthcare providers, Government agency representatives, public health professionals and healthcare IT experts, offering them a unique opportunity to connect, engage in insightful learning sessions, experience interactive technology demonstrations and collaborate with fellow leaders in the healthcare industry.

LEARN:

This year, HIMSS is set to redefine the landscape of healthcare technology and innovation through an exciting new array of features designed to empower attendees with the latest tools, trends and strategies. Offering more than 600 unique sessions on topics including health equity, interoperability, digital health and more, the conference allows for curated experiences to help organizations address their biggest healthcare challenges. Through educational programs, networking and special events, executive summits, keynotes and featured speakers and more, HIMSS25 will expose attendees to the future of healthcare technology.

HIMSS25 Keynote Speakers Include:



Simone Biles: US Olympic Athlete and Mental Health Awareness Advocate



Gen. Paul M. Nakasone: Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command & Former Director, National Security Agency



Dr. Seung Woo Park: President, Samsung Medical Center



Dr. Meong Hi Son: Chief Medical Information Officer, Samsung Medical Center

For more information on additional featured speakers and conversations, click here.

ATTEND:

Monday-Thursday, March 3-6, 2025

Venetian Convention & Expo Center

201 Sands Ave,

Las Vegas, NV 89169

CS Booth (#2216)

Directions

Caesars Forum – Government Connections Plaza

3911 Koval Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89109

CS Booth (#C3541)

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 60 vendor partners will showcase a full range of healthcare technology, AIML and cybersecurity solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #2216 in the main pavilion at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center and the Carahsoft Government booth #C3541 at Caesars Forum and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floors.

Visit Carahsoft in Booth #2216 at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center to view its vendor partner demos:

Tuesday, March 4th, 2025

10:00 AM- 5:30 PM Kiosk 1: Zoom

Kiosk 2: Cohesity

Kiosk 3: Arctera

Kiosk 4: cPacket

Kiosk 5: Omnissa

Kiosk 6: Axonius

Kiosk 7: Tenable

Kiosk 8: Logic Monitor Wednesday, March 5th, 2025

9:45 AM- 5:30 PM Kiosk 1: Wiz

Kiosk 2: Splunk

Kiosk 3: GreyNoise

Kiosk 4: Wasabi

Kiosk 5: Boomi

Kiosk 6: John Snow Labs

Kiosk 7: Allyant

Kiosk 8: Workiva Thursday, March 6th, 2025

9:30 AM- 3:00 PM Kiosk 1: Unite US

Kiosk 2: Dilligent

Kiosk 3: Global Telehealth Services

Kiosk 4: Twilio

Kiosk 5: Dataminr

Kiosk 6: Nerdio

Kiosk 7: Icertis

Kiosk 8: HealthTech Solutions

Additional Carahsoft Partners Participating at HIMSS25:

Booths (#100-1200) = Venetian Convention & Expo Center

Booths (#C1000-C4200 ) = Caesars Forum

Airia (#122)

Arista Networks (#C1000-22)

Armis (#C1025)

Asimily (#C1000-09)

Assured Data Protection (#C1000-15)

Bamboo Health (#2262)

BlueHalo (#6427)

Claroty (#C1015)

Coalfire (#C10130)

CrowdStrike (#C1011)

Cynerio (#C1028)

Databricks (#4360) (MP10617, MP10619, MP10621) (Room 307)

DOMA Technologies (#3969)

Dynatrace (#C3618)

Fivetran (#129)

Formstack (#4254)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#VHQ8626) (MP10626, MP10628)

Hypori (#C1000-01)

iboss (#5937)

ID.me (#C1026)

Illumio (#C1001)

Iron Mountain (#2851) Juniper Networks (#MP10360)

Lucid Software (#1317)

NICE (#C3707)

Nutanix (#5225) (MP10528)

PatientPoint (#1661) (#C3533)

Precisely (#C3109)

Red Hat (#3508)

Rubrik (#C1013) (MP9323)

SailPoint (#C1024)

Salesforce (#4421) (MP11623, MP11723)

SANS Institute (#4605)

ServiceNow (#3437) (MP10018, MP10019)

Solarwinds (#1868)

Talkdesk (#5054)

ThreatLocker (#C1016)

Twilio (#848)

Wolters Kluwer (#5432)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (#4043) (MP10232, MP10531, MP10532)

Zoom (#125) (MP10530)

Zscaler (#130) (C1000-19)

To view an interactive floor plan, click here.

Carahsoft has a designated meeting pod in the Carahsoft booth providing partners with spaces for meetings during the event. Schedule an appointment with the Carahsoft team here or by emailing HIMSS@carahsoft.com.

This Week Health will be conducting interviews with Carahsoft partners in Carahsoft booth #2216.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s Networking Reception from 6:00-8:00pm PT on Monday, March 3rd, 2025, at the Mercato Della Pescheria, in Las Vegas, NV. Attendees must wear their HIMSS25 Badge to gain entry to the event.

Mercato Della Pescheria

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd

Suite 2410

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

In partnership with This Week Health and HIMSS, Carahsoft will be hosting its Charity Golf Classic on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025, to fundraise for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a foundation to help fight childhood cancer. The fundraiser will allow companies to showcase their brand in the healthcare space to the C-suite level players participating. For more information, please reach out to CarahsoftCharityGolfTournament@Carahsoft.com.

In addition, Carahsoft will also be hosting two preconference forums: AI in Healthcare and Healthcare Cybersecurity, as well as HIMSS Focus Groups and two Thought Leadership Sessions. For sponsorship opportunities or for a chance to get involved, reach out to HIMSS@carahsoft.com.

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s HIMSS25 Event Page, or contact Anna Pettry at HIMSS@carahsoft.com or (571) 590-7131. To schedule a meeting with Carahsoft’s healthcare technology experts, click here.

About Carahsoft’s Healthcare Technology Portfolio

Carahsoft, The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, offers an innovative portfolio of healthcare technology solutions that improve the overall quality, safety and effectiveness of health delivery systems. Our solution providers’ advanced IT solutions help organizations increase productivity and administrative efficiencies by decreasing paperwork, enabling real-time communication of health informatics and much more.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Patient Experience and Engagement, Open Source, Healthcare and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

Healthcare Technology Program Executive

Tim Boltz

(703) 230-7402

Tim.Boltz@carahsoft.com