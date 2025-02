LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable May 5, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

