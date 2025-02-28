ThinkCareBelieve: President Trump's America Week 6 & Declassified Epstein Files Phase 1 Release

Washington, DC, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCare Believe has published 3 articles on the current events of what is happening now. AG Pam Bondi has announced the release of Phase 1 of the Declassified Epstein Files. They can be found here: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-pamela-bondi-releases-first-phase-declassified-epstein-files . ThinkCareBelieve's article on Trump and Epstein https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/02/27/the-truth-of-trump-and-epstein/ gives background and detail of what transpired between the two men with articles, videos and news stories. The article shows how they once traveled in the same circles but had a separation when Epstein was inappropriate with a young lady at Mar-A-Lago and Trump made sure Epstein never set foot on his properties again. Trump did reportedly fly on Epstein's plane with his family from Florida to New York City. The article explains how Donald Trump assisted the lawyer for Epstein's victims in any way he could, and that when he became president, President Trump made a commitment to fight child and human trafficking. After signing Executive Order 13773 Enforcing Federal Law With Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking Jeffrey Epstein was arrested. The article also explains Epstein's role working for Mossad collecting blackmail evidence.

In ThinkCareBelieve's article on Trump's America Week 6, among many topics discussed at President Trump's first Cabinet Meeting centered on the new Gold Card Immigration Program and Elon Musk's emails to Federal employees asking them to list 5 things they did the previous week. Also, the article shows what Counselor to the President Alina Habba says about the transparency that is coming. Government Intelligence employees are apparently destroying records and President Trump announceda new voting system going back to paper ballots with special watermarks that make it "impossible to cheat." The article covers President Trump's signing of a new Executive Order for Clear Healthcare Cost Transparency to Lower Healthcare Costs. The were also two new major investment announcements in America, by Apple and Eli Lilly. The article covers more details on the DOGE audit and an interview with one of DOGE's analysts who gives a great description of NGOs and how they operate to funnel USAID funds. There was progress toward peace between Russia and Ukraine and a deal being made by President Trump with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine for rare Earth mineral rights in repayment for aid.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

