Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Bekaert announces today that it has completed the first tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started on 22 November 2024 and ended on 21 February 2025, the company repurchased 750 093 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 25 million.

During the period from 20 February 2025 to 21 February 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 15 024 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions during the period from 20 February 2025 to 21 February 2025:



Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price



paid (€) Lowest Price



paid (€) Total



Amount (€) 20 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 34.49 34.72 34.18 206 940

MTF CBOE 2 000 34.49 34.72 34.18 68 980

MTF Turquoise











MTF Aquis









21 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 024 34.49 34.64 34.36 173 278

MTF CBOE 2 000 34.50 34.60 34.34 69 000

MTF Turquoise











MTF Aquis









Total

15 024 34.49 34.72 34.18 518 198

Bekaert announces the next tranche of its Share Buyback Program

Bekaert also announces today that it will start the next tranche of its buyback program, for a total consideration of up to € 25 million. It is intended that, subject to market conditions, this tranche will be completed prior to the release of the Q1 trading update, scheduled for 14 May 2025. During this period, Bekaert will regularly publish press releases with updates on the progress made, as required by law. This information will also be available on the investor relations pages of our website.

As announced previously, all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the liquidity agreement announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 601 shares during the period from 20 February 2025 to 26 February 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 231 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 February 2025 to 26 February 2025:



Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 February 2025 2 401 34.41 34.58 34.20 82 618 21 February 2025 1 764 34.44 34.54 34.34 60 752 24 February 2025 1 636 34.15 34.34 34.04 55 869 25 February 2025 1 300 34.02 34.10 34.00 44 226 26 February 2025 500 34.26 34.26 34.26 17 130 Total 7 601





260 596







Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 February 2025 2 431 34.56 34.76 34.40 84 015 21 February 2025 2 000 34.54 34.66 34.40 69 080 24 February 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 February 2025 800 34.24 34.30 34.20 27 392 26 February 2025 1 000 34.29 34.40 34.20 34 290 Total 6 231





214 777

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 102 shares.

On 26 February 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 595 695 own shares, or 4.78% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.





