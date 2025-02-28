Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Bekaert announces today that it has completed the first tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started on 22 November 2024 and ended on 21 February 2025, the company repurchased 750 093 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 25 million.
During the period from 20 February 2025 to 21 February 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 15 024 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions during the period from 20 February 2025 to 21 February 2025:
|
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|20 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|34.49
|34.72
|34.18
|206 940
|
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|34.49
|34.72
|34.18
|68 980
|
|MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
|21 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 024
|34.49
|34.64
|34.36
|173 278
|
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|34.50
|34.60
|34.34
|69 000
|
|MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
|Total
|
|15 024
|34.49
|34.72
|34.18
|518 198
Bekaert announces the next tranche of its Share Buyback Program
Bekaert also announces today that it will start the next tranche of its buyback program, for a total consideration of up to € 25 million. It is intended that, subject to market conditions, this tranche will be completed prior to the release of the Q1 trading update, scheduled for 14 May 2025. During this period, Bekaert will regularly publish press releases with updates on the progress made, as required by law. This information will also be available on the investor relations pages of our website.
As announced previously, all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the liquidity agreement announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 601 shares during the period from 20 February 2025 to 26 February 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 231 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 February 2025 to 26 February 2025:
|
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 February 2025
|2 401
|34.41
|34.58
|34.20
|82 618
|21 February 2025
|1 764
|34.44
|34.54
|34.34
|60 752
|24 February 2025
|1 636
|34.15
|34.34
|34.04
|55 869
|25 February 2025
|1 300
|34.02
|34.10
|34.00
|44 226
|26 February 2025
|500
|34.26
|34.26
|34.26
|17 130
|Total
|7 601
|
|
|
|260 596
|
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 February 2025
|2 431
|34.56
|34.76
|34.40
|84 015
|21 February 2025
|2 000
|34.54
|34.66
|34.40
|69 080
|24 February 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 February 2025
|800
|34.24
|34.30
|34.20
|27 392
|26 February 2025
|1 000
|34.29
|34.40
|34.20
|34 290
|Total
|6 231
|
|
|
|214 777
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 102 shares.
On 26 February 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 595 695 own shares, or 4.78% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment