



NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - 2024 Annual Report Conference Call

We expect to release the 2024 Annual Report of NTG Nordic Transport Group in the evening of March 5, 2025. A webcast and conference call will be held in the morning of March 6, 2025, at 9:30 am CET.

At the call, Group CEO Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup and Group CFO Christian Jakobsen will present the 2024 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: March 6, 2025

Time: 9:30 am CET

To attend the webcast presentation, please go to: Webcast presentation – NTG Annual Report 2024 or Investors | NTG Nordic Transport Group.

To ask questions

Please call one of the numbers below. The line will be open 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time and an operator will add you to the queue.



Denmark: +45 32 72 75 25

UK: +44 1 212818004

US: +1 718 7058796





Contacts

Investor Relations

Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 42 12 80 99, sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

Best regards,

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S