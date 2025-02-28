Vaisala Corporation

Vaisala Corporation: Disclosure in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (February 26, 2025)

Vaisala Corporation has on February 26, 2025, received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Mandatum Oyj.

According to the notification, on February 26, 2025, Mandatum Oyj’s votes in Vaisala Corporation, including holding through financial instruments, fell below the threshold of five (5) percent of shares. Vaisala Corporation’s series K shares were partly converted to series A shares. As a result, Mandatum Oyj’s share of votes fell below five percent.

According to the notification of Mandatum Oyj:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.14% of shares



0.44% of votes 1.14% of shares



0.44% of votes 36,436,728 shares



95,206,160 votes Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.38 % of shares



5.76 % of votes 2.38 % of shares



5.76 % of votes





A: Shares and voting rights Class / type of shares



ISIN-code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Vaisala Oyj A



FI0009900682 416,109 shares



416,109 votes 1.14% of shares



0.44% of votes SUBTOTAL A 416,109 shares



416,109 votes 1.14% of shares



0.44% of votes





X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Mandatum Oyj 0 0 0 Mandatum Life Insurance Company below 5% 0 below 5% Mandatum Asset Management Oy 0 0 0 Mandatum Fund Management S.A. 0 0 0 Mandatum SICAV-UCITS Mandatum Nordic Active Ownership Equity Fund below 5% 0 below 5%





Vaisala Corporation’s share capital is divided into series K and series A shares. The total number of shares is 36,436,728 shares, of which 3,093,128 are series K shares and 33,343,600 series A shares. Series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The series K shares and series A shares are differentiated by the fact that each series K share entitles its owner to 20 votes at a General Meeting of Shareholders while each series A share entitles its owner to 1 vote. The series A shares represented 91.51% of the total number of shares and 35,02% of the total votes. The series K shares represented 8.49% of the total number of shares and 64.98% of the total votes. The total amount of votes attached to all shares is 95,206,160. The total number of series A treasury shares is 152,149.





