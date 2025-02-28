BTCC Exchange Unveils $1 Million “Trade to Win” Campaign Featuring Tesla Cybertruck for TOKEN2049 Dubai

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , a global leader in crypto trading, is proud to announce its participation as a gold sponsor at TOKEN2049 Dubai, the premier crypto industry event from April 30 to May 1, 2025. To celebrate, BTCC is launching a Trade to Win campaign with a $1 million prize pool, including the flagship prize of a Tesla Cybertruck. Users are invited to participate for exciting rewards and a chance to meet the team at the TOKEN2049 venue.

TOKEN2049 is set to attract over 15,000 attendees from 4,000 companies worldwide in 2025. This two-day event at Madinat Jumeirah will feature insightful conferences led by industry leaders and influential voices, while also offering a unique experience with activities such as massages, shisha lounges, and live music.

Participants can visit BTCC at booth no. P51, where its team and influencers will engage with attendees, share insights, and showcase their latest product offerings. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet their official mascot, Nakamon, inspired by the legendary Satoshi Nakamoto, presented in a vibrant Arabian theme.

BTCC will host two exclusive events for crypto influencers. The Dubai Safari Day Tour on April 29 will feature dune bashing, sandboarding, and camel rides. Following that, the KOL Yacht Party on May 2 will offer live DJ music and gourmet Japanese cuisine by chef Nishimura Yukou aboard a luxurious yacht with stunning views of the Dubai skyline.

Regular users are encouraged to participate in the Trade to Win campaign, where they can trade over 300 future pairs to win incredible prizes from the $1 million prize pool, including a Tesla Cybertruck, a Ducati motorcycle, and a luxurious seven-star hotel stay in Dubai. Top performers will also have the opportunity to attend TOKEN2049 and meet the BTCC team in person.

BTCC has actively participated in global events, including Paris Blockchain Week in 2024, to strengthen connections within the crypto community. "TOKEN2049 is more than just an event; it’s a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC. "Our goal is to engage with the community and KOLs, fostering insightful discussions that drive our exchange forward," Aaryn added.

For more information about the Trade to Win campaign, please visit BTCC’s website .

About BTCC Exchange

BTCC is a leading cryptocurrency exchange offering a secure and user-friendly platform for traders globally. Since its launch in 2011, the exchange has maintained a flawless security record with zero incidents. A standout feature of the platform is copy trading which enables users to easily follow the strategies of top traders and replicate their success.

