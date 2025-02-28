Bioprosthetics Market Size to Hit USD 14.5 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Bioprosthetics Market Size was valued at USD 5.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, fueled by technological innovations and an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Bioprosthetics Market Overview

The bioprosthetics market is growing rapidly, driven mainly by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and advances in medical technology. Bioprosthetics, which use biological materials to make prosthetic devices, provide better biocompatibility and functionality compared to conventional synthetic ones. This has driven their use in many medical applications, particularly cardiovascular therapies.

Technological advancements have further driven the market, with organizations investing in research and development to develop more robust and effective bioprosthetic devices. The combination of minimally invasive surgical methods with bioprosthetic implants has improved patient results, minimized recovery times, and increased the target population of patients. Moreover, supportive reimbursement schemes and rising healthcare spending in developing economies are also fueling market growth.





Key Bioprosthetics Companies Profiled

Medtronic Plc (Hancock II Bioprosthetic Valve, Mosaic Bioprosthetic Valve)

Abbott Laboratories (MitraClip, TriClip)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (Carpentier-Edwards PERIMOUNT Valve, SAPIEN Transcatheter Heart Valve)

St. Jude Medical (Trifecta Valve, Epic Valve)

Sorin Group (Mitroflow Aortic Pericardial Heart Valve, Freedom SOLO Valve)

LeMaitre Vascular (XenoSure Biologic Patch, Omniflow II Biosynthetic Vascular Graft)

Carmat (Aeson Total Artificial Heart, Bioprosthetic Heart Valve)

Maquet Getinge Group (Vasoview Hemopro 2 Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting System, Cardiohelp System)

LifeCell Corporation (Strattice Reconstructive Tissue Matrix, AlloDerm Regenerative Tissue Matrix)

Humacyte (Human Acellular Vessel, Bioengineered Blood Vessel)

Bioprosthetics Market Report Scope

Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 14.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.07% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032

Segment Analysis

By Product:

The allograft segment dominated the market in 2023 with a 68% share. Allografts, being of human donor origin, are preferred due to their better biocompatibility and lower rejection risk. Allografts are widely used in many surgeries such as heart valve replacement and vascular grafting owing to their physiological compatibility and efficiency.

The xenograft market is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period. Xenografts, derived from animal tissues, provide benefits of enhanced availability and economic viability. Improved processing methods have enhanced their toughness and decreased immunogenicity, positioning them as a suitable substitute for allografts, particularly where human donors are scarce.

By Application:

The cardiovascular segment led the bioprosthetics market in 2023, accounting for approximately 81% of revenue share. The reason behind its leadership is the widespread incidence of heart diseases demanding valve replacements and vascular repairs. Bioprosthetic heart valves, especially, have emerged as the preferred form of treatment as they offer enhanced hemodynamics along with less frequent anticoagulation therapy requirements.

The plastic surgery and wound healing applications segment is expected to see high growth. Rising volumes of soft tissue repair surgeries, including hernia and abdominal wall reconstructions, fuel the market for bioprosthetic meshes. The materials provide superior biocompatibility and host tissue integration, resulting in improved clinical outcomes and decreased complication rates.

Bioprosthetics Market Segmentation

By Product

Allograft

Xenograft

By Application

Cardiovascular

Plastic surgery & wound healing

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the bioprosthetics market in 2023, accounting for 38% of the revenue share. This dominance is attributed to the presence of key industry players, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and a high incidence of cardiovascular diseases. The emphasis of the region on technological advancement and early adoption of sophisticated medical devices also favors market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth over the forecast period. The reasons for this growth include rising healthcare spending, enhanced medical infrastructure, and an expanding patient population. Growing awareness regarding advanced treatments and favorable government policies are also driving the use of bioprosthetic devices in this region.

Recent Developments

January 2024: LATTICE MEDICAL secured USD 6.13 million in funding for its LIPOTEC project, focusing on the MATTISSE bioprosthesis for breast reconstruction.

March 2023: Abbott received U.S. FDA approval for its Epic Max stented tissue valve, designed to treat individuals with aortic regurgitation or stenosis.

Statistical Insights

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of mortality globally, with an estimated 17.9 million deaths annually, underscoring the critical need for bioprosthetic solutions.

North America exhibited the highest prescription rates for bioprosthetic devices, attributed to advanced healthcare systems and higher awareness levels among healthcare professionals and patients.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience a significant increase in bioprosthetic device volumes, with a growth rate surpassing other regions, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient awareness.

Europe allocated a substantial portion of its healthcare budget to cardiovascular treatments, reflecting the region's commitment to addressing the high prevalence of heart diseases through advanced medical solutions.





