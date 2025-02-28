Allsup Highlights SSDI’s Vital Role In Supporting Patients With Rare Medical Conditions

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, is recognizing Rare Disease Day by highlighting the important role of SSDI benefits for individuals diagnosed with rare diseases. Rare Disease Day, observed on the last day of February each year, raises awareness for the more than 7,000 rare diseases that affect an estimated 25 million to 30 million Americans, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).

Rare diseases are defined as conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health (NIH)estimates that approximately 25 million to 30 million Americans live with a rare disease, which can be difficult to diagnose due to the diverse range of symptoms and the rarity of the condition. Many people with rare diseases are unable to work due to the severity of their condition, and SSDI can provide essential financial support.

Rare diseases are often life-altering, chronic and difficult to diagnose, imposing significant emotional, physical and financial burdens on individuals and their families. These diseases are frequently underrecognized by healthcare professionals, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, many rare diseases have no known cure, necessitating long-term care, specialized medical treatments and rehabilitation.

Individuals with rare diseases face an overwhelming financial burden, with an average per-patient, per-year (PPPY) cost of approximately $266,000—nearly 10 times higher than for more common conditions, according to a 2022 study by Chiesi Global Rare Diseases. This staggering expense, combined with lost income due to the inability to work, contributes to a nearly $1 trillion economic burden in the U.S., as reported by the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases.

“Living with a rare disease presents a unique set of challenges for individuals and their families, from navigating the healthcare system to managing financial strain,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup. “SSDI benefits are a crucial resource that can alleviate financial stress, allowing individuals to focus on their health and recovery.”

SSDI results in income and access to healthcare benefits, including Medicare, for individuals with qualifying disabilities. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), SSDI is available to people who have worked and paid into the system through FICA taxes and meet the definition of disability under SSA guidelines.

Allsup has helped more than 400,000 individuals nationwide secure SSDI benefits, providing them with financial stability and access to healthcare during difficult times. In addition, Allsup customers receive an average retroactive benefits payment of $27,143, which can provide a critical boost for medical expenses during recovery.

In honor of Rare Disease Day, Allsup encourages individuals affected by rare diseases to explore their eligibility for SSDI benefits. Tools like free SSDI Benefits Screening can simplify the process, helping individuals determine if they qualify for SSDI benefits.

“With more than four decades of experience, Allsup is proud to support individuals with disabilities, including those living with rare diseases,” Geist said. “Our goal is to connect individuals with the financial resources and healthcare access they need to live healthier, more secure lives.

ABOUT ALLSUP

