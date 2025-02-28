LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Distinguished Professor J. Gary Eden, Ph.D., as its Chairman of the Advisory Board for Laser Engineering and Innovation

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has appointed Professor J. Gary Eden, Ph.D., as its Chairman of the Advisory Board for Laser Engineering and Innovation.

“It is a pleasure to be involved with such an innovative and highly impactful technology,” said Professor J. Gary Eden, Chairman of the Advisory Board for Laser Engineering and Innovation of LIS Technologies Inc. “I am excited to apply my expertise and in-depth knowledge of advanced laser technologies to help advance LIST's proprietary, patented technology to its next stage of development and eventual commercialization. The technology holds numerous advantages over other enrichment schemes and will be crucial in ensuring that the roll-out of advanced nuclear technologies, such as Generation IV reactors, is successful.”

Professor Eden has authored more than 370 referred, archival publications and 106 awarded patents, is a member of multiple honorary organizations, and is a Fellow of the IEEE, Optica, the American Physical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), and SPIE. In 1975, he was appointed a National Research Council Postdoctoral Research Associate at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (Washington, DC). Professor Eden has demonstrated several powerful laser spectroscopic techniques that have resulted in the discovery of (for example) Rydberg series in the rare gas dimer molecules, the first observation of excitation spectra for the photoassociation of thermal atom pairs, and three body photoassociation.

As a research physicist in the Laser Physics Branch (Optical Sciences Division) of NRL from 1976 to 1979, he made several contributions to the area of visible and ultraviolet lasers and laser spectroscopy, including the co-discovery of the KrCl rare gas-halide excimer laser, and received a Research Publication Award (1979) for his work at NRL in which he co-discovered the proton beam pumped laser (Ar-N2, XeF). Since joining the faculty of the University of Illinois in 1979, he has been engaged in research in atomic, molecular, and optical physics, laser spectroscopy, and the discovery and development of ultraviolet and vacuum-ultraviolet lasers and lamps for applications in atomic clocks, laser fusion energy, and photochemical processing.





Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints J. Gary Eden as its Chairman of the Advisory Board for Laser Engineering and Innovation.

He has served as Editor-in-Chief of the IEEE Journal of Quantum Electronics, and Editor-in-Chief of Progress in Quantum Electronics. In 1998, Professor Eden served as President of the IEEE Lasers and Electro-Optics Society (LEOS), following earlier service as a member of the LEOS Board of Governors. Professor Eden received the LEOS Distinguished Service Award in 1996, was awarded the IEEE Third Millennium Medal in 2000 and was named a LEOS Distinguished Lecturer for 2003-2005. Between 2015 and 2017, he also served as a Distinguished Lecturer for the American Physical Society Division of Plasma Physics.

He was awarded the C.E.K. Mees Medal of the Optical Society of America in 2007 and was the recipient of the Fulbright-Israel Distinguished Chair in the Natural Sciences and Engineering for 2007-2008. J. Gary Eden received the Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He is a co-founder of Eden Park Illumination and EP Purification.

“LIS Technologies has assembled an outstanding team of researchers and leaders to spearhead the revival of our proprietary technology,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and President of LIS Technologies Inc. “Professor Eden is an ideal addition to this group, and I am delighted to welcome him to the team. His distinguished career sets a benchmark in the laser spectroscopy field, and I am confident that his role on our Advisory Board will allow us to harness his unique expertise. This will be instrumental in driving innovation and positioning the Company to accelerate the deployment of our technology.”

Professor Eden joins LIS Technologies as the Company builds on the growing momentum within the United States nuclear energy industry, having been selected on December 2024 as one of six companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. LIST intends to leverage Professor Eden’s unique expertise to further refine and develop its proprietary laser-based technology. Optimized for both Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), it overcomes the limitations of traditional pulsed 16µm CO 2 lasers, featuring a streamlined design due to its lower absorption and shorter wavelength at 5.3µm. Demonstrated in the 1980s and 90s, this technology is protected by a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

"Professor Eden is one of the leading experts in molecular laser spectroscopy, dedicating his life to advancing innovative technologies across multiple disciplines," said Christo Liebenberg, CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. "His addition is a significant endorsement of our ambitions and long-term strategy, and his decades of experience and extensive network will be invaluable as we continue developing our proprietary technologies. A reliable and abundant supply of enriched uranium is essential to the United States' nuclear energy objectives, and I am confident Professor Eden will be instrumental in positioning the Company at the forefront of the industry."

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

