Scouting America Showcases Pinewood Derby Kits and Accessories at the 2025 Toy Fair® in NYC

IRVING, TX, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America, the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, is thrilled to announce the debut of Pinewood Derby at the prestigious American International Toy Fair in New York. With a full product assortment of Pinewood Derby car kits and accessories, this marks the first time the beloved DIY activity will be showcased at the renowned event.

The Pinewood Derby is designed to inspire imagination, creativity, and quality time together and offer a fresh take on a time-honored crafting tradition. Whether it’s building a traditional Pinewood Derby racer or finishing the racer with light and sound kits, this engaging and interactive experience encourages children and adults alike to create, explore, and connect.

“We are beyond excited to introduce Pinewood Derby to the next generation of families and hobbyists,” said Greg Winters, director of business development and licensing, at Scouting America. “One of our missions is to bring back the joy of hands-on creativity in connecting with all families in a world increasingly dominated by screens. We believe this activity will not only spark creativity but also help families make lasting memories together.”

With a growing demand for screen-free activities, the Pinewood Derby offers an accessible, easy-to-use solution for parents, educators, and retailers looking to provide enriching experiences for children. Scouting America is actively seeking retail partners who share a passion for creativity and want to bring this engaging hands-on tradition to homes across the country.

Retailers, buyers, and media representatives are invited to visit Booth #6558 to experience Pinewood Derby firsthand. Product demonstrations, interactive sessions, and partnership opportunities will be available throughout the event.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than one million youth are served by 477,000 adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

Attachment