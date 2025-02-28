Aerosol Drug Delivery Devices Market to Hit USD 80 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerosol Drug Delivery Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Aerosol Drug Delivery Devices Market size was valued at approximately USD 26.40 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach over USD 80.43 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 13.19% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This substantial growth is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of respiratory disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), coupled with continuous technological innovations in inhalation devices.

The increase in respiratory diseases has increased the need for effective and convenient drug delivery systems. Technology improvements in aerosol drug delivery technologies, such as smart inhalers and green propellants, have greatly improved patient compliance and efficacy. Additionally, the increased awareness of the advantages of inhalation therapy and the movement toward home-based healthcare solutions are further driving the growth of the market.





Key Industry Players operating in the Aerosol Drug Delivery Devices Market include:

AptarGroup, Inc. - Aptar Pharma Inhalation Devices (such as Dry Powder Inhalers)

Aptar Pharma Inhalation Devices (such as Dry Powder Inhalers) Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Philips Respironics Inhalers (e.g., InnoSpire)

Philips Respironics Inhalers (e.g., InnoSpire) AstraZeneca - Symbicort (MDI for asthma/COPD)

Symbicort (MDI for asthma/COPD) Novartis AG - Breztri Aerosphere (MDI for COPD)

Breztri Aerosphere (MDI for COPD) Sanofi - Dupixent (Inhaler for asthma treatment)

Dupixent (Inhaler for asthma treatment) OMRON Corporation - OMRON CompAir (nebulizer systems)

OMRON CompAir (nebulizer systems) Medline Industries, LP. - Medline Nebulizer Kits

Medline Nebulizer Kits GF Health Products, Inc. - GF Nebulizer Kits

GF Nebulizer Kits DRIVE MEDICAL GMBH & CO. KG - Drive Nebulizer

Drive Nebulizer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - ProAir HFA (MDI for asthma)

ProAir HFA (MDI for asthma) Aerogen (Stamford Devices Limited Group) - Aerogen Ultra (nebulizer)

Aerogen Ultra (nebulizer) Sensirion AG - Sensirion Inhalation Sensors

Sensirion Inhalation Sensors PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc . - PARI LC Plus Nebulizer

. PARI LC Plus Nebulizer Catalent, Inc. - Inhalation Solutions (for drug delivery)

Inhalation Solutions (for drug delivery) Pfizer Inc. - Ventolin HFA (MDI for asthma)

Ventolin HFA (MDI for asthma) Beurer GmbH - Beurer Nebulizer Systems

Aerosol Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 26.4 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 80.43 billion CAGR CAGR of 13.19% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The growth of the Aerosol Drug Delivery Devices market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

In 2023, inhalers were the leading segment, accounting for 86.3% of the overall revenue. Their success is due to their convenience, ease of administration, and quick onset of action, which makes them the first choice for treating chronic respiratory diseases. The most rapidly growing segment in this category is smart inhalers, which combine digital technology to track usage patterns and improve patient compliance. The growing uptake of these connected devices is poised to fuel huge growth in the inhaler category.

By Application:

COPD held the highest revenue share in the aerosol drug delivery devices market in 2023. The prevalence of COPD, particularly among the elderly population, is high and requires efficient and prompt treatment, thus driving the demand for aerosol drug delivery devices. Asthma management devices are expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing prevalence of asthma worldwide and the introduction of sophisticated inhalation therapies specific to asthma patients.

By Distribution Channel:

In 2023, institutional pharmacies held the largest market share in aerosol drug delivery device distribution. This is because institutional pharmacies have bulk purchasing power and direct supply chain relationships with healthcare providers. Online pharmacies are expected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel, as the convenience of online ordering and home delivery services gains popularity among patients, particularly in the post-pandemic period.

Aerosol Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

By Type

Nebulizers Jet Mesh Active Passive Ultrasonic

Inhaler Pressurized Metered-Dose Inhaler (pMDI) Dry-Powder Inhaler (DPI)



By Application

COPD

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Other (Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), etc.)

By Distribution

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Institutional Pharmacies

Regional Insights

North America dominated the aerosol drug delivery devices market in 2023, due to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high level of awareness, and great investment in research and development. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to rising expenditure on healthcare, growing incidence of respiratory disorders, and increased use of advanced medical technologies in emerging economies.

Recent Developments

January 2025: Aerogen planned to invest around USD 308.5 million to increase its operations in Ireland, to improve its production and development capacity in aerosol drug delivery solutions.

October 2024: Aero Pump entered a collaboration with Resyca to market an ultra-soft nasal pump spray, aiming to enhance nasal drug delivery through targeted and efficient administration.

Statistical Insights and Trends

Global incidence of COPD and asthma has been increasing, with millions being afflicted globally, highlighting the growing need for efficient aerosol drug delivery devices.

North America had the highest prescription rates of aerosol drug delivery devices due to advanced healthcare infrastructures and high patient awareness.

European government healthcare expenditure on respiratory care comprised around 15% of the overall healthcare budget, demonstrating huge investment in treating respiratory disorders.

The rate of adoption of smart inhalers with digital monitoring capabilities grew by 25% worldwide, reflecting a trend towards the use of technology for better patient adherence and outcomes.





