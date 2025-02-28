AB Amber Grid Operating Results for the year 2024

AB Amber Grid delivers unaudited results for the year 2024 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the year 2024 EUR 74.6 million (the year 2023 EUR 81.3 million);

• Net profit for the year 2024 EUR 8.3 million (the year 2023 EUR 13.4 million);

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the year 2024 EUR 26.5 million (the year 2023 EUR 25.7 million);

• Return on equity (ROE) for the year 2024 4.6% (the year 2023 7.2%).







Adjusted financial indicators for the years 2024:

• Adjusted net profit for the year 2024 EUR 10.1 million (the year 2023 EUR 9.2 million);

• Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the year 2024 EUR 27.4 million (the year 2023 EUR 24.7 million);

• Average return on equity (ROE) for the year 2024 5.5% (the year 2023 5.0%).







The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). When calculating adjusted indicators, the correction of income is assessed due to previous periods, which is already approved by the decision of NERC in determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period. Non-recurring (one-off) transactions are also eliminated.









Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid condensed interim financial statements as of 31 December 2024.

2. Press release.









More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt