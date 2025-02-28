Lighting Control System Market Size to Surpass USD 106.73 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Smart City Initiatives and IoT Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighting Control System Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Lighting Control System Market size was USD 32.11 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 106.73 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.28% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Smart Lighting Revolution: Market Growth Driven by IoT and Sustainability

The global lighting control system market is rapidly expanding due to the adoption of smart lighting across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Wireless connectivity, AI-driven automation, and IoT-enabled controls boost energy efficiency and flexibility. Smart city initiatives and incentives for sustainable solutions are pushing governments to the forefront of growth. The position of the players will depend upon them while issues such as high cost remain, advanced dimming, cloud-based controls, and hybrid wired-wireless solutions will design the landscape of the market. The growing consciousness towards energy conservation & carbon reduction additionally accelerates the market expansion.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA – Smart Lighting & Controls)

(USA – Smart Lighting & Controls) Signify Holding (Netherlands – LED Lighting & IoT-Based Systems)

(Netherlands – LED Lighting & IoT-Based Systems) General Electric Company (USA – Industrial & Commercial Lighting)

(USA – Industrial & Commercial Lighting) Schneider Electric (France – Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions)

(France – Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions) Toshiba (Japan – LED & Fluorescent Lighting Systems)

(Japan – LED & Fluorescent Lighting Systems) Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland – Emergency & Industrial Lighting)

(Ireland – Emergency & Industrial Lighting) Honeywell International Inc. (USA – Smart Building Lighting Solutions)

(USA – Smart Building Lighting Solutions) Schneider Electric (France – Digital & Connected Lighting Systems)

(France – Digital & Connected Lighting Systems) Digital Lumens Inc. (USA – Intelligent LED & Sensor-Based Lighting)

(USA – Intelligent LED & Sensor-Based Lighting) Casambi (Finland – Wireless Lighting Control Systems)

(Finland – Wireless Lighting Control Systems) MaxLite (USA – Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Solutions)

(USA – Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Solutions) Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. (USA – Smart Dimmers & Lighting Controls).

Lighting Control System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 32.11 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 106.73 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.28% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)



• By Communication Protocol (Wired, Wireless)



• By End Use (Indoor Outdoor) Key Drivers • Rising Smart City Initiatives and IoT Adoption Fueling Growth in Lighting Control Systems.



• Rising Smart City Investments Drive IoT-Integrated Lighting Solutions.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component, Hardware Dominates Lighting Control Market, While Software Sees Rapid Growth

Hardware was the largest segment of the market in 2023, accounting for 59% share, supported by the high demand for smart lighting automation components, including sensors, dimmers, switches, and control modules. Also, the demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and the integration of IoT is fueling demand. Although software solutions gain momentum, hardware remains the bread and butter of lighting control, as this is the material that guarantees function, reliability, and maximum performance. On the other hand, the software segment is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the advent of AI-based cloud-based lighting management platforms that provide essentially real-time monitoring, automation, and energy optimization.

By Communication Protocol, Wired Lighting Systems Lead the Market, While Wireless Solutions Gain Momentum

In 2023, the wired segment held the largest market share of 69.5% due to its reliability and stability as well as lower latency in comparison to wireless networks. Commercial and industrial applications have long depended on performance continuity and security from protocols like DALI, KNX, and BACnet. As wireless technology continues to proliferate, the wired segment continues to lead, bringing with it a level of resilience that is essential for mission-critical endeavors. On the flip side, the market for the wireless segment is booming due to the rise in adoption of IoT/IoT-enabled smart lighting solutions and the evolution of ZigBee, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Wireless solutions also reduce installation costs can more easily be integrated into smart buildings and are increasingly supported by government measures to promote energy efficiency.

By End-Use, Indoor Lighting Dominates the Market, While Smart Outdoor Solutions See Fastest Growth

The indoor segment accounted for the highest market share, accounting for 59% in 2023, which can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smart lighting technologies in offices, commercial buildings, retail spaces, and residential properties. Automation and energy efficiency demand, still in addition to regulatory mandates, is driving adoption in the supply chain. The outdoor segment is the fastest-growing, driven by smart street lighting, automated traffic signals, and sensor-based lighting solutions. Intelligent outdoor lighting systems are being deployed by governments and municipalities to gain energy savings and operational efficiency, which are contributing to the growth of this segment even more.

North America Dominates Lighting Control Market, While Asia-Pacific Sees Fastest Growth

In 2023, North America accounted for a 44% share of the lighting control system market, backed by adequate infrastructure development, high implementation of smart technologies, and energy efficiency driving initiatives promoted by the government. The market is witnessing growth due to high investments in smart buildings and smart city projects, particularly in the U.S. and Canada.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. The region’s market expansion is driven by China, India, and Japan through major investments in smart infrastructure. Other growth factors include government initiatives encouraging energy conservation, an increase in Construction Work in both commercial and residential sectors, and decreased costs of LED lighting.

Recent Development

November 6, 2024 – Casambi introduced the Salvador 3016, a wired lighting controller designed for the North American market. This device enables seamless integration with the Casambi ecosystem, allowing up to 16 DALI drivers to connect. The Salvador 3016 supports hybrid wired-wireless networks, simplifying retrofits and ensuring compliance with ASHRAE 90.1-2022 energy efficiency regulations.

