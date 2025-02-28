Hyperscale Computing Market Size to Surpass USD 362.54 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand for AI and Cloud Services | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperscale Computing Market Size Analysis:

“The Hyperscale Computing Market size was USD 55.60 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 362.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.22% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Hyperscale Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 55.60 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 362.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.22% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Hyperscale Computing Driven by Big Data, AI, Cloud Services, and IoT Growth

Rapid Growth in Hyperscale Computing Driven by AI, Cloud, and Automation

The hyperscale computing market is growing fast with the ever-growing use of cloud computing, AI, and automation. Hyperscale data centers are increasingly being invested due to growing computational and storage bandwidths in enterprises. Rising infrastructure costs and security concerns are driving more adoption. Hyperscale solutions are an answer to digital transformation among businesses, offering efficiency, scale, and cost savings. Furthermore, AI-driven automation is enhancing operations, and security and compliance requirements are framing market expansion. Hyperscale computing has been a very vital part of the emerging digital economy and it centers around scalable solutions.

By Component, Solution Segment Dominates, Service Segment to Witness Fastest Growth in Hyperscale Market

In 2023, the solution segment accounted for 76% of revenue share in the Hyperscale Computing Market. The rise can be ascribed to the growing adoption of end-to-end infrastructure solutions that offer scalability, efficiency, and improved performance. As organizations increasingly move to the cloud, hyperscale solutions are in high demand. The Service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.98% from 2024-2032. A major driver of this growth is the increasing demand for maintenance, advisory, and support services for hyperscale systems. As their operations expand, the need for professional services is growing rapidly, spanning from security upgrades to performance improvements.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominate, SMEs to Drive Future Growth in Hyperscale Market

A large enterprise segment is dominating the market with a 71% revenue share in 2023. Hyperscale computing is being driven by extensive IT infrastructure requirements and the digital transformation of hyper-scale demand. Hyperscale solutions enable more efficient management of complex, data-laden workflows, which is essential for organizations like these. The highest growth segment is expected to be that of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which is anticipated to be at a CAGR of 24.86% during the period 2024-2032. Demand for cost-effectiveness and scalable computing solutions drives an increasing shift towards digitalization and cloud adoption among SMEs

By End-Use, IT & Telecom Dominate, Media & Entertainment to Grow Fastest in Hyperscale Market

In 2023, the IT & Telecom segment accounted for 30% of the revenue share in hyperscale computing owing to growing demand for HPC and storage solutions. However, the 5G networks drive demand further in this field. Simultaneously, the Media & Entertainment application segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 26.53% during the 2024-2032 period, driven by the surging need for high-quality content streaming and real-time media processing. With an increase in digital consumption, hyperscale computing is the key to improving the performance of data management or processing across these industries.

Hyperscale Computing Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Application

Cloud Computing

Big Data

IoT

Others

By End-Use

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Others





By Application, Cloud Computing Dominates, Big Data to See Fastest Growth in Hyperscale Market

The Cloud Computing segment led the hyperscale computing market with a revenue share of 44% in 2023, due in equal parts to the ubiquitous uptake of cloud-based applications and services. Cloud infrastructure is scalable and efficient, Promethean for businesses looking to optimize their operations. On the other hand, the Big Data segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 24.91% during the forecast period 2024-2032. Using hyperscale computing, organizations are analyzing massive datasets, which supports real-time analytics as well as predictive insights. Hyperscale solutions will therefore ramp up the growth of cloud and big data applications in every industry, especially as data-driven decision-making gains ground.

North America Dominates, Asia Pacific to Experience Fastest Growth in Hyperscale Market

North America held the largest market share of 34 % for the Hyperscale Computing Market in 2023. Also, its robust technological infrastructure and the early adoption of cloud computing solutions in the region have played a key role. The market is further propelled by the existence of leading hyperscale service providers and rising initiatives for digital transformation.

Asia Pacific is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 25.93% from 2024 to 2032. Some countries that make this transition include China, India, and Japan, where these nations are rapidly digitalizing and leveraging cloud computing more than ever. These factors allow the data centers to expand as well as migrate to 5G networks, which are among the prime factors boarding the region with the market expansion.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, AWS introduced upgraded data center components aimed at enhancing AI innovation and energy efficiency. The enhancements include liquid cooling technology, optimized rack designs, and advanced power systems, increasing compute power by 12% while cutting mechanical energy consumption by 46%. These improvements are designed to support AI-driven workloads while reinforcing AWS’s commitment to sustainability.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Hyperscale Computing Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Hyperscale Computing Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

9. Hyperscale Computing Market Segmentation, By End-Use

10. Hyperscale Computing Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

