Change to Board of Directors

Bang & Olufsen A/S announces that M. Claire Chung will not seek re-election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming annual general meeting in August 2025 and will step down effective 28 February 2025. This decision reflects her wish to focus on personal priorities.



Chair of the Board of Directors, Juha Christensen comments: “Claire Chung joined the Board of Director’s in 2019, and I’m truly grateful for her significant contributions as a member of the Board and in our Remuneration Committee.”

Claire Chung has conveyed her appreciation for the chance to collaborate with the Board and Management team, expressing strong confidence in their leadership and the strategic direction.





