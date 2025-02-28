Strider Education Foundation Launches All Abilities Bike Learn-to-Ride Camp to Empower Riders of All Skill Levels

Rapid City, South Dakota, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Strider Education Foundation today unveiled the All Abilities Bike Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Camp offering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike. Through this specialized camp, schools, community organizations, and transportation management associations will host camps to teach under-served disabled populations how to ride a bike in an inclusive and supportive environment.

“Our goal is to enable everyone, regardless of ability, to experience the joy and freedom of riding a bike. Everyone should have the opportunity to learn, regardless of their intellectual or developmental disabilities, age, or background,” said Lisa Weyer, Strider Education Foundation Executive Director. “We work with certified and trained instructors throughout the United States to conduct the All Abilities Bike Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Camps. They’ll provide a supportive and engaging environment where participants gain more than just cycling skills—they develop confidence, improved motor skills, and greater independence.”

Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Camps include 10 lessons over flexible schedules such as weekend intensives, weekday programs, or extended sessions. Participants learn balance, coordination, and how to progress from walking and striding with the bike, to gliding and balancing on it, and ultimately pedaling and riding it. The cost is $975 per participant and includes a 20-inch Strider balance bike (designed for ages 8 and up), helmet, and pedal kit to keep.

Kelsey Egan, director of participant volunteer services at Black Hills Works, a Rapid City-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting adults with disabilities, piloted the camp. “It’s a great example of how the Strider Education Foundation is making a positive impact on the lives of people with disabilities and fostering a more inclusive and supportive community,” she said. “It was amazing to see the progress people made in just a few sessions, from learning how to balance and steer, to pedaling and braking, to riding confidently and independently. I strongly endorse this program to anyone who wants to learn how to ride a bike or assist others in doing so!”

The All Abilities Bike Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Camp prioritizes accessibility and mobility, welcoming individuals of all skill levels to participate and gain confidence and independence on two wheels. With proven curriculum, balance-to-pedal bikes, and a focus on individual progress, the camp aims to empower individuals, including those with physical, cognitive, or developmental challenges. By providing hands-on coaching and a fun, encouraging atmosphere, the Strider Education Foundation continues to advance its mission of making bike riding an essential life skill for all.

“With this new camp, we’re removing barriers and creating a space where all individuals can develop confidence and mobility in a way that works for them,” concluded Weyer.

The Strider Education Foundation is actively partnering with schools, community organizations, and transportation management associations to pilot the All Abilities Bike Learn-to-Ride Camp at locations nationwide. Parents, IDD educators, administrators, and affiliated support programs are encouraged to reach out to learn how they can host an All Abilities Bike Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Camp in their community.

About All Abilities Bike

The Strider Education Foundation is committed to enriching the lives of individuals of all ages and abilities and cultivating valuable skills through the joy of bike riding. Through the All Abilities Bike Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Camp, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are given the opportunity to learn to ride a bike. Modeled after the successful All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program that is teaching more than 160,000 children every year across all 50 states, the All Abilities Bike Inclusive Learn-to-Ride Camp includes coach training and certification, a complete learn-to-ride curriculum, Strider balance-to-pedal bikes for each camper along with pedal conversion kits, student helmets, and access to a resource portal and live support for camp instructors. For more information, please visit http://www.allabilitiesbike.org.

