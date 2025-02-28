Qlarant Foundation Selects Lamont Thompson as Board Chair

Easton, Maryland, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant Foundation announced that they have selected Lamont Thompson, DPT as the 2025 Board Chair, replacing Amanda Neal who has joined Qlarant as Qlarant Foundation Executive Director. Dr. Thompson was most recently Vice Chair of the Foundation and has been on the Board since January 1, 2019.

“As I become Chair, I hope to facilitate a continued focus toward Qlarant’s mission of individuals and communities in each of the areas we serve,” said Thompson.

Dr. Thompson has been a Physical Therapist with Amedisys Home Health Care since January 2023 and is certified as an Orthopedic Manual Therapist. He is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association participating in home health section of the APTA, as well. He has treated patients in home health, outpatient, and acute-care inpatient rehabilitation environments under an extensive variety of diagnoses. From 2008 to 2023 he worked as a Physical Therapist for University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Health. From 2007 to 2008 he worked at Chesapeake Physical and Aquatic Therapy in Laurel, Maryland as a Physical Therapist.

From October 2007 to March 2008, Dr. Thompson was with Chesapeake Physical and Aquatic Therapy in Laurel, Maryland as a Physical Therapist. He is a Licensed Physical Therapist by the Maryland Board of Physical Therapy Examiners, a Certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist by Maitland Australian Physiotherapy Seminars, and a Certified Sportsmetrics™ Trainer focusing on ACL injury prevention.

Dr. Thompson joined Qlarant Foundation after meeting with then Chair, Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian and retired Program Coordinator Glennda Moragne El. “They extended an invitation for me to be a part of this tremendous team,” added Thompson. “I was attracted to the organization by the amazing work that the Board supports throughout the region. I see so many opportunities for improvement and maintenance of healthy lifestyles in our region, especially with regard to exercise. I see the work that is already being done, and it’s exciting to be a part of the transformation.”

In 2025, Qlarant Foundation began accepting grants from Texas, Florida, and Georgia. “I’m hoping the expansion will drive growth within our organization celebrate and walk alongside all areas of the country that we serve,” he continued. “We want to let each of them know we see them and want to support their continued drive to have a long-standing impact in the community.”

“We are driven to identify organizations that are focused on improving the quality of life of their surrounding communities. We are passionate about supporting and propping up those members of our society who are looking to create an overall movement toward equitable access to healthy living.”

Dr. Thompson earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in 2007 from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, Maryland. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Health and Exercise Science from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

