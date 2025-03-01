Air Methods Ascend to Expand EMS Training to First Responders Statewide

RAPID CITY, SD, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, Air Methods Ascend was announced by the South Dakota Department of Health as a recipient of the Regional Service Designation grant for emergency medical services. Through this grant, Air Methods Ascend received funds to provide 500 free licenses of their industry-leading online clinical training per year to first responders across the state for two years.

Ascend’s online EMS Review program covers airway management, cardiovascular, trauma, operations, and other medical emergency topics and is designed to exceed the minimum requirements for recertification with the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.

“We are excited to receive this grant which allows us to offer our online training programs to first responders across the state of South Dakota” said Dr. Stephanie Queen, Air Methods Senior Vice President of Clinical Services. “Our online programs are designed to equip first responders with the latest skills and knowledge to help provide the best patient care during emergencies.”

Ascend’s in-person and online education programs provide pre-hospital and critical care clinicians with access to world-class educators, state-of-the-art tools, and cutting-edge technologies to help build their knowledge, enabling them to operate at the top of their licensure and fulfill continuing education requirements. Education programs include advanced manikin-based simulation and virtual reality training that mirror real-world patient care scenarios, building lifesaving skills and confidence. Courses meet certification requirements for the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE), and International Board of Specialty Certifications (IBSC). Ascend’s Critical Care Readiness in-person training and Critical Care Review online modules are accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

“Ascend’s online programs provide the education and clinical review needed to help Hot Spring Ambulance serve our residents with the highest level of care and quality. The flight nurses and flight paramedics with Black Hills Life Flight use this training, so we had seen first-hand how well it worked before we offered it to our own crew,” said Sean Lien, Director of Operations at Hot Springs Ambulance Service, who partnered with Air Methods Ascend nearly two years ago to provide additional training to his first responders. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to give our EMTs and paramedics access to the same cutting-edge continuing education, and we know it will benefit ambulance crews across the state, so the people of South Dakota receive the best possible care.”

Additionally, as a licensed provider of SimX’s virtual reality training platform, Air Methods Ascend also offers more than 300 immersive clinical scenarios, allowing clinicians to practice high-pressure decision-making in realistic environments. Being a licensed provider also enables Ascend to offer virtual reality training remotely to its customers, significantly reducing training costs for the receiving agency.

Agencies or individuals in South Dakota interested in taking advantage of this opportunity must visit airmethods.com/ascend to fill out the required form. Licenses will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and since this is a two-year program, anyone who receives a free license this year won’t be eligible again next year.

###

About Air Methods

Air Methods is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.