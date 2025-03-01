International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) Celebrates Myeloma Milestones for 2025 Myeloma Action Month

STUDIO CITY, Calif., March 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myeloma Action Month is an annual global awareness campaign that takes place every March to raise awareness and inspire action for multiple myeloma—a blood cancer that affects over 176,404 people every year, around the world.

Every March, the global myeloma community of patients, care partners, healthcare providers, and supporters come together to share personal stories, inspire action, and raise awareness of this little-known blood cancer.

This year, the International Myeloma Foundation invites YOU to share your personal #MyelomaMilestone and be empowered in our collective fight against multiple myeloma.

Whether it is a significant treatment breakthrough, overcoming a tough challenge, traveling to a long-awaited destination, learning a new skill, or simply enjoying a precious moment with loved ones—every milestone, big or small, is worth celebrating.

Through collaboration, advocacy, and education, Myeloma Action Month helps inform the public and empower individuals affected by myeloma. Together, we work toward better treatments, enhanced patient outcomes, and eventually, a cure.

2025: A Year of Milestones for the IMF

For MAM 2025, the IMF is celebrating progress, resilience, and hope through the #MyelomaMilestone campaign.

The IMF will be celebrating a major milestone this year: its 35th anniversary in October, and more years of inching closer to our vision: “A world where every myeloma patient can live life to the fullest, unburdened by the disease.”

“Myeloma Action Month is a powerful global movement that brings the myeloma community together to take action and raise awareness. This year, in conjunction with the IMF’s 35th Anniversary, we invite individuals to share their most meaningful myeloma milestones—celebrating resilience, strengthening connections, and inspiring hope. Myeloma has no borders, and together, we will make a global impact, as we march toward a cure,” said IMF Vice President of Marketing Peter Anton.

Why Every #MyelomaMilestone Counts

Every milestone your share helps raise awareness and creates positive change in the fight against myeloma. Here are the reasons why your milestones matter:

They can help health workers recognize myeloma symptoms earlier, leading to faster diagnoses and better treatment outcomes for others.

Each milestone shared spreads critical information about myeloma to broader communities, helping healthcare providers and the public identify the disease sooner, which can save lives and improve treatment options.

You help connect myeloma patients, care partners, and families with the reputable resources and support they need to navigate their journey.

Milestones can drive advocacy efforts, encouraging policymakers to prioritize myeloma research, improve patient access to care, and ensure equitable treatment options for all. Together, we can push for policies that support myeloma patients and their families.

Every milestone you share contributes to fueling breakthroughs in myeloma research. As awareness grows, so does the momentum for discovering new treatments and ultimately working toward a cure.



Take Action: Share Your #MyelomaMilestone in Social Media

If you have not done so yet, follow the International Myeloma Foundation on our social media channels and reshare, like, and comment on awareness content throughout Myeloma Action Month to amplify the message.

Instagram & X/Twitter: @Imfmyeloma Facebook: facebook.com/myeloma LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/international-myeloma-foundation



To share your #MyelomaMilestone on social media, follow these simple steps:

1. Get Your Fillable Handheld Sign

This year, we are asking you to join the movement by using our fillable handheld sign. This sign gives you the opportunity to share your unique milestone, and we need you to take part in this powerful awareness tool. Download the sign at myelomaactionmonth.org

2. Write Your Milestone or Message of Support

Take your sign and write down a meaningful milestone or impactful moment from your myeloma journey—or a message of encouragement for others. This could be a personal achievement, like overcoming a tough challenge, celebrating a special moment with family, or even taking a new step in your treatment plan.

3. Share Your Story

Take a photo or video with your sign. If you are doing a video, talk about why your milestone is important to you and encourage others to share their stories to help raise awareness.

4. Post and Spread the Word

Post your photo or video on social media. Do not forget to include the hashtag #MyelomaMilestone so we can track the success of the campaign and help it reach more people.

By using the #MyelomaMilestone hashtag, you are helping us amplify the message that every milestone matters in the fight against this disease. Your story can inspire others and show the world the power of perseverance and community.

Help create a world where people are diagnosed earlier, experience better treatment outcomes, find the resources and support they need to live well, and drive research to cure multiple myeloma.

To access and download the 2025 Myeloma Action Month campaign resources and tools, visit myelomaactionmonth.org.

Participate in IMF Events Happening all throughout MAM 2025

The IMF invites you to actively participate in the following events all throughout March.

Facebook LIVE Events

The IMF will host Facebook Live Events with key figures in the myeloma community including healthcare professionals and educators. During these Facebook LIVE Events, the myeloma community will learn about the latest research and treatments, disparities in healthcare, the benefits of good nutrition, a holistic psychosocial approach to self-care, and more. The FB Live Events are scheduled as follows:

Q&A: Ask Me Anything About Myeloma with Dr. Saad Usmani

Thursday, March 6

4pm PST/7 pm EST

Q&A: Ask Me Anything About Myeloma with Dr. Joseph Mikhael

Saturday, March 15

10am PST/1pm EST

Q&A: Ask Me Anything About Myeloma with Dr. Urvi A. Shah

Tuesday, March 25

4pm PST/7pm EST

Patient Meetings and the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk

The IMF will host several in-person and virtual patient meetings in March, as well as the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk event.

March 4 — Virtual Myeloma Community Workshop

This Virtual Myeloma Community Workshop will focus on topics concerning newly diagnosed myeloma patients, including an introduction to myeloma; management for the newly diagnosed not going through transplant; as well as transplant eligibility, logistics, and planning for the newly diagnosed. A member of the IMF Nurse Leadership Board will discuss side effect management and patient empowerment. After each presentation with the experts, attendees will have ample time to ask questions.

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PST/4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. MT

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT/ 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

Connect with myeloma specialists and experts through a panel Q&A, where panelists will address questions specific to those newly diagnosed with the disease.

March 14-15 — In-Person Patient and Family Seminar, Boca Raton, FL

The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is excited to announce that the 2025 Boca Raton Patient and Family Seminar will take place on March 14-15, 2025, in Boca Raton, Florida. The seminar is FREE, but in-person seating is LIMITED.

Date: March 14-15, 2025

Venue: Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center

Location: 5150 Town Center Cir. Boca Raton, FL 33486

The 2025 Boca Raton Patient and Family Seminar will cover a variety of topics, including:

Hot Topics in Myeloma

Patient Empowerment: Shared Decision Making

Myeloma 101: The Big Picture Perspective with Q&A

Financial Considerations in Myeloma

Emotional and Physical Well-Being – Living with a Myeloma Diagnosis

Understanding Clinical Trials & Patient/Care Partner Testimonial

Living (with Myeloma): Patient, President & CEO Address

Fireside Chat: What is the Future of Myeloma? (with Q&A)

Treatment Approaches in Myeloma

Partnering with the IMF

Symptom Management and Living Well with Myeloma

Closing the Gap: Health Disparities in Myeloma

“He Said, She Said”: Debates in Myeloma

Treating Smoldering Myeloma

Cellular Therapies

Sequencing Therapies

Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)

Myeloma Control or Cure

Ask the Experts: Q&A with Guest Faculty



March 15 - Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk, Boca Raton FL

Join us for the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Boca Raton Marriott — the same place we are hosting our PFS seminar!

Take strides toward a cure for multiple myeloma. Your participation supports critical research initiatives like the Black Swan Research Initiative®, propelling us closer to groundbreaking treatments and better outcomes for myeloma patients.

March 20— Living Well with Myeloma Webinar: Why Clinical Trials are Important for You!

The Living Well with Myeloma Webinar will include a summary discussion and a Live Q&A, offering attendees an opportunity to address specific concerns. Please join us for this informative session focused on the importance of clinical trials.

International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) Vice President of Patient Support Robin Tuohy will moderate presentations and discussions with IMF Chief Medical Officer Joseph Mikhael, MD, Med, FRCPC, FACP, and SparkCures Founder Brian McMahon.

Topics for this upcoming LWM webinar include:

Demystifying Clinical Trials

Understanding the basics of clinical trials

The process of trial participation

Addressing common misconceptions



The Importance of Participation from Underrepresented Communities

The need for diverse representation in clinical trials

How underrepresented communities benefit from participation

Overview of M-Power and its role in clinical trials



SparkCures Update and Platform Guide

Latest developments on Spark Cures

How to effectively navigate and use SparkCures to find clinical trials.

March 29 – In-Person Regional Community Workshop, San Francisco, CA

The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is excited to announce that an in-person Regional Community Workshop will take place on March 29, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

Date: March 29, 2025

Venue: Grand Hyatt at SFO

Location: 55 S McDonnell Rd, San Francisco, CA 94128

The workshop will include an introduction to myeloma, upfront treatments at diagnosis, maintenance therapy, relapse information, and an update on clinical trials. A member of the IMF Nurse Leadership Board will talk about managing side effects and symptoms of myeloma and its treatments. After each presentation with the experts, attendees will have ample time to ask questions.

Connect with local myeloma specialists and experts who will address needs specific to communities in San Francisco, CA.

Join the Movement for Myeloma Action Month 2025!

March is Myeloma Action Month (MAM) is the IMF’s month-long initiative dedicated to raising awareness and inspiring action within the myeloma community. Over the years, Myeloma Action Month has grown to become a global effort, reaching over 50 million people across 36 countries. This year, we need your help to make an even greater impact.

Together, let us make Myeloma Action Month a viral movement and show the world the strength of the myeloma community!

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.

