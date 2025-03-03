BTS acquires Sounding Board to serve global companies end-to-end, executive to frontline coaching needs

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, March 3, 2025

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global consultancy specializing in strategy execution, change, and people development, has agreed to acquire Sounding Board, a technology-based leader in scalable, high-impact coaching solutions driving transformational leadership development.

“With this acquisition, BTS can leapfrog its current technology and operations with the integration of a team and platform that is considerably more productive and ready-to-scale globally than our current technology. The acquisition allows us to create and take to market a very differentiated offering and to faster expand BTS’ current USD 40 million coaching services, taking advantage of the growing USD 7 billion coaching market, and to increase our margins,” says Jessica Skon, CEO of BTS Group.

Founded by Christine Tao and Lori Mazan in 2016, Sounding Board is a silicon-valley based start-up with USD 7 million in scaled coaching revenue in 2024, delivered through the company’s proprietary technology platform. With over USD 45 million in capital invested in its technology, Sounding Board has pioneered a modern, proprietary platform to fully meet a company’s scaled coaching needs. The addition of Sounding Board’s coach network will create a combined BTS network of 700 credentialled coaches with global reach.

The acquisition is expected to have a slightly positive impact on EBITA in 2025 and a positive impact on both earnings and margins in 2026.

Sounding Board is differentiated in the market with a unified software platform for coaching that can be utilized for both external and internal coaching and mentoring programs. With a track record of high client retention, a global network of expert coaches, and a data-driven approach to leadership transformation, Sounding Board has been taking market share with its scalable coaching solution offerings. With future support from BTS global account managers and access to BTS’ global client base, the acquisition will be a pivotal moment for both firms to continue their mission together.

“Sounding Board’s innovative coaching platform, efficient and scalable operating model, combined with both firms’ global reach of world class, consistent top 5 percent coaches, is exactly what our clients have been asking for. They are tired of inconsistent coaching quality from competitors and platforms that don’t reinforce their organization’s unique strategy and culture,” concludes Katrin Mulford, BTS Partner and Global Head of Coaching.

"We are joining BTS to amplify and accelerate our impact," said Christine Tao, Co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board. "BTS’s global reach, broader leader development solutions, industry-leading simulations, and AI-based coaching and practice for strategic plays and culture shifts, are exactly the additional tools clients are looking for to complement our coaching. Together, we will redefine how companies prepare their people, deliver ongoing change at scale, and develop leaders who drive transformation."

“Joining forces, we will simultaneously drive growth and win market share within coaching, fortifying our reputation in making strategy personal, while also driving automation and efficiencies for our clients and in our operations as we scale. By replacing our platform with theirs, the handling of all the steps in the coaching process will become significantly more effective, from scheduling to coaching to insights and billing. It will be easier, faster, and less resource intensive to manage large programs with tens of thousands of leaders. In addition, Sounding Board’s operating model will serve as an example inside BTS as a more tech-forward way of working,” adds Jessica Skon.

The acquisition includes a limited initial cash consideration as well as additional purchase price considerations paid between 2025 and 2028, provided the acquired business meets specific targets during that period. The transaction is expected to close as soon as the completion procedures have been finalized, which are expected in March.

BTS's strategy for acquisitions aims to create a broader base for future organic growth while actively consolidating in a highly fragmented market. Through its acquisitions, BTS seeks to serve new and existing customers with innovative services.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,200 professionals in 38 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS’s services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation andstrategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over 35 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.





