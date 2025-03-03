Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 24 February to Friday 28 February, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 10,392 122,820,820 24 February 2025 750 12,396.8533 9,297,640 25 February 2025 750 12,630.4133 9,472,810 26 February 2025 750 12,762.0933 9,571,570 27 February 2025 750 12,372.9200 9,279,690 28 February 2025 750 12,297.9200 9,223,440 Total 24-28 February 2025 3,750 46,845,150 Accumulated under the program 14,142 169,665,970 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 58,516 706,742,271 24 February 2025 3,758 12,696.1895 47,712,280 25 February 2025 3,760 12,989.2713 48,839,660 26 February 2025 3,808 13,044.0612 49,671,785 27 February 2025 3,760 12,632.0585 47,496,540 28 February 2025 3,760 12,466.8497 46,875,355 Total 24-28 February 2025 18,846 240,595,620 Bought from the Foundation* 2,466 12,766.3634 31,481,852 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 79,828 978,819,743

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 14,142 A shares and 198,500 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.34% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, March 3, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





