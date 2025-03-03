Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


 

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).                   
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                          

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 24 February to Friday 28 February, 2025:                                         

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 10,392   122,820,820
24 February 2025 750 12,396.8533 9,297,640
25 February 2025 750 12,630.4133 9,472,810
26 February 2025 750 12,762.0933 9,571,570
27 February 2025 750 12,372.9200 9,279,690
28 February 2025 750 12,297.9200 9,223,440
Total 24-28 February 2025 3,750   46,845,150
Accumulated under the program 14,142   169,665,970
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 58,516   706,742,271
24 February 2025 3,758 12,696.1895 47,712,280
25 February 2025 3,760 12,989.2713 48,839,660
26 February 2025 3,808 13,044.0612 49,671,785
27 February 2025 3,760 12,632.0585 47,496,540
28 February 2025 3,760 12,466.8497 46,875,355
Total 24-28 February 2025 18,846   240,595,620
Bought from the Foundation* 2,466 12,766.3634 31,481,852
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 79,828   978,819,743

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 14,142 A shares and 198,500 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.34% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, March 3, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


 

