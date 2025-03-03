Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 24 February to Friday 28 February, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|10,392
|122,820,820
|24 February 2025
|750
|12,396.8533
|9,297,640
|25 February 2025
|750
|12,630.4133
|9,472,810
|26 February 2025
|750
|12,762.0933
|9,571,570
|27 February 2025
|750
|12,372.9200
|9,279,690
|28 February 2025
|750
|12,297.9200
|9,223,440
|Total 24-28 February 2025
|3,750
|46,845,150
|Accumulated under the program
|14,142
|169,665,970
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|58,516
|706,742,271
|24 February 2025
|3,758
|12,696.1895
|47,712,280
|25 February 2025
|3,760
|12,989.2713
|48,839,660
|26 February 2025
|3,808
|13,044.0612
|49,671,785
|27 February 2025
|3,760
|12,632.0585
|47,496,540
|28 February 2025
|3,760
|12,466.8497
|46,875,355
|Total 24-28 February 2025
|18,846
|240,595,620
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,466
|12,766.3634
|31,481,852
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|79,828
|978,819,743
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 14,142 A shares and 198,500 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.34% of the share capital.
Copenhagen, March 3, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
