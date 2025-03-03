QNB Corp. to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 6th

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank, based in Quakertown, PA, focused on Banking, today announced that Dave Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Lehocky, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 6, 2025.

DATE: March 6th

TIME: 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

LINK: https://bit.ly/3XosKpI

Available for 1x1 meetings: Thursday (3/6), Monday (3/10), and Tuesday (3/11).

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Press Release

QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2024 - QNB Bank

About QNB Corp.

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS: