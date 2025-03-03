ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 24-Feb-25 91,292 €709.97 €64,814,782 25-Feb-25 93,211 €695.35 €64,814,670 26-Feb-25 91,490 €708.43 €64,814,544 27-Feb-25 91,540 €708.04 €64,814,430 28-Feb-25 95,205 €680.79 €64,814,783

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938 Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



