Kidney Community Comes Together for American Kidney Fund’s Sixth Annual Kidney Action Week®

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the beginning of the American Kidney Fund’s (AKF) sixth annual Kidney Action Week®, the only free, online conference in the nation in which people with kidney disease, health professionals, caregivers, advocates and others come together to learn and connect. The event, which every year draws thousands of participants, is a highlight of Kidney Month.

Kidney disease affects approximately 1 in 7 Americans. The condition is life-altering, has no cure and frequently is not detected until later stages when symptoms are more severe, leading the disease to be referred to as a silent killer because it can lead to heart attack, stroke, kidney failure and death. While kidney damage cannot be reversed, steps can be taken to slow its progression when it is detected early through eGFR and UACR tests.

Each day of Kidney Action Week will feature empowering educational sessions designed to give people the knowledge and tools they need to take charge of their kidney health, covering topics such as rare kidney disease, kidney disease prevention, detection and management, dialysis, transplant and living organ donation and clinical research and innovation.

“Given how common kidney disease is, providing people the information and tools they need to manage their kidney health is critically important,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “In addition to providing these vital resources, Kidney Action Week is also a chance for members of the kidney community to ask questions, share stories and connect with each other.”

Kidney Action Week will include a Congressional Briefing on March 4, “Genetic Testing: Is it the Right Choice for You?” This discussion will focus on genetic testing and counseling, give an overview of genetic causes of kidney disease and address who should receive genetic testing. Among the scheduled speakers are U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.), who will deliver video remarks. Rep. Smith was the lead sponsor of H.R. 3876, the Access to Genetic Counselor Services Act of 2023.

The following sessions will take place during Kidney Action Week:

Monday, March 3

Behind the Diagnosis: Unique Experiences from Patients with Rare Kidney Diseases

Take Control: Know Your Kidneys and Build a Plan

Become a Kidney Health Coach: Inspire Others to Keep Their Kidneys Healthy

Tuesday, March 4

Congressional Briefing: Genetic Testing – Is it the Right Choice for You?

Path to Diagnosis: Understanding Your Rare Kidney Disease Cause

Long COVID and Kidney Disease: Understanding the Impact and Advancing Care

Wednesday, March 5

Infection Control in Dialysis: Best Practices for Prevention and Management

Managing Resistant High Blood Pressure in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

Life After a Kidney Transplant: Embracing Change and Setting Realistic Expectations

Thursday, March 6

The Power of Participation: Diversifying Clinical Research to Advance Kidney Health

Breaking Barriers: Empowering Organ and Tissue Donation in Minority Communities

Building Better Kidney Health Advocacy: Mapping the Lived Experiences of People with Chronic Kidney Disease

Friday, March 7

General Chronic Kidney Disease Q&A

Transplant Q&A

Q&A with Renal (Kidney) Dietitians

Patient Support Q&A

More details on these sessions and the speakers, along with information on registration, is available at KidneyActionWeek.org.

Kidney Action Week is part of AKF’s Know Your Kidneys® kidney disease education and prevention program.

Kidney Action Week is made possible thanks to the support of Event Sponsors Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Track Sponsors Boehringer Ingelheim, CorMedix Inc. and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and Session Sponsors AstraZeneca plc and Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

