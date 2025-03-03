Anime Merchandising Market to USD 19.92 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

Pune, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anime Merchandising Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Anime Merchandising Market size was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 19.92 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Studio Ghibli, Inc. (Studio Ghibli Collectible Figures, Studio Ghibli Art Books)

Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Gunpla Model Kits, Tamashii Nations Figures)

Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.) (Crunchyroll Exclusive Figures, Crunchyroll Anime Apparel)

Good Smile Company, Inc. (Nendoroid Figures, Figma Action Figures)

Sentai Holdings, LLC (AMC Networks) (Sentai Filmworks Blu-rays, Sentai Filmworks Limited Edition Box Sets)

Ufotable Co., Ltd. (Ufotable Café Exclusive Merchandise, Demon Slayer Collectibles)

Atomic Flare (Anime-Themed Apparel, Anime Art Prints)

MegaHouse (Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.) (G.E.M. Series Figures, Variable Action Heroes Figures)

MAX FACTORY, INC. (Max Factory Figma, PLAMAX Plastic Model Kits)

Alter Co., Ltd. (Alter Scale Figures, Alter Prize Figures)

BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. (Ichiban Kuji Prize Figures, S.H. Figuarts Figures)

Bioworld Merchandising, Inc. (Anime-Themed Apparel, Anime Accessories)

Stronger Co., Ltd. (Stronger Scale Figures, Stronger Limited-Edition Statues)

Aniplex Inc. (Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.) (Aniplex Exclusive Figures, Aniplex Limited Edition Blu-rays)

Medicom Toy Co., Ltd. (BE@RBRICK Figures, Real Action Heroes Figures)

Anime Merchandising Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 19.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.0 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Global Popularity of Anime and Streaming Platforms Driving Growth in the Anime Merchandising Market

By Product: Figurine Segment Dominates, Books Segment Registers Fastest Growth

The figurines dominated the market and accounted for a 38% of revenue share in 2023. Part of the growth can be attributed to the release of exclusive characters, high-quality craftsmanship, and collaborations with popular franchises. Premium figurines and limited-edition figurines are also driving the growth of premium figurines.

The books segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. One of the biggest factors is the growing popularity of manga in markets other than Japan, mainly in Europe and North America. The accessibility of manga has encouraged sales, encouraging publishers to push special editions for an expanding market due to digitalization.

By Deployment: Online Segment Leads, Offline Segment Sees Fastest Growth

The online segment is dominating the market since e-commerce platforms are giving enthusiasts access to an extensive collection of anime merchandise. The ease of buying exclusive, limited-edition, and international products from official stores as well as third-party marketplaces has fueled the growth of this segment. Besides, the online platforms followed social media marketing and influencer marketing strategies to make their names and bring anime lovers into the fold.

The offline segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, due to the rising anime-centric retail shop, pop-up shops, and conventional mall sections made available. Anime conventions and trade fairs are on the rise, as fans who want a proper experience tend to make offline purchases when it comes to high-value collectibles and memorabilia.

Anime Merchandising Market Segmentation:

By Product

Figurine

Clothing

Books

Board Games & Toys

Posters

Others

By Deployment

Online

Offline





By Region: Asia-Pacific Leads, North America Registers Fastest Growth

The Asia-Pacific dominated the market and accounted for 45% of revenue share, Due to Japan being the center of anime production and consumption. Steady market growth is ensured by the presence of key anime studios, manufacturers, and the deeply rooted anime culture. China and South Korea are also contributing to this dominance in major regional markets.

North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by a growing consumption of anime, its widespread streaming availability, and a burgeoning fandom. The wide observation of anime-themed events, conventions, and retail expansion across the U.S. and Canada, in conjunction with a robust population of collectors, adds impetus to market growth, establishing regional dominance in the anime merchandising industry.

Recent Developments in the Anime Merchandising Market

In January 2024, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America announced the third set of their MONSTERS CHRONICLE series, featuring limited-edition designs of Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon, Dark Paladin, and Dark Necrofear.

In February 2024, Crunchyroll celebrated its second annual Ani-May promotion by partnering with major retail chains, including Hot Topic and Barnes & Noble, to expand anime merchandise distribution across North America and Europe.

In March 2024, Good Smile Company introduced an AI-powered customization feature for figurine design, allowing users to personalize collectibles online. This innovative tool enables fans to create unique, tailor-made figures of their favorite anime characters, enhancing the personalization and engagement in the anime merchandise market.

