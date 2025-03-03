Lexitas Adds Key Talent to C-Suite, Continuing Growth in 2025

HOUSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, is pleased to announce that Ryan Casey has joined as chief legal officer and Drea Howze has joined as president of legal talent outsourcing.

“We are pleased to expand and strengthen our team with these two exceptional professionals,” said Lexitas CEO Nishat Mehta. “Each brings a unique background that will positively impact our employees and customers. Ryan’s extensive legal background, particularly regarding data security, will be crucial as we continue to integrate technology into our products and services to enhance their functionality, efficiency, and user experience. And Drea’s deep experience in strategic hiring and talent optimization will help us build the team we need to continue growing.”

Casey joins Lexitas from Circana, a cloud-based data and predictive analytics firm where he served as deputy general counsel and chief privacy officer. Prior to that, he served at NGKF as M&A Counsel and at Culligan as an intellectual property and compliance paralegal while in law school and Corporate Counsel after graduating. Casey brings deep data privacy, M&A, intellectual property, and corporate compliance knowledge to his role. A resident of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he received his law degree from the DePaul University College of Law and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

With deep experience in the staffing and permanent placement business sector, Howze began her 30-year career focusing on healthcare staffing and talent solutions. She later transitioned to leadership roles within the fields of manufacturing and logistics. Her history of leading successful regional and national teams has equipped her to lead and manage talent acquisition, sales, recruiting, training, and operations within Lexitas’ key nationwide client areas including law firms, insurance companies, and corporations. She holds a bachelor’s degree from The Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, and resides in New Jersey.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously in the years since and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, registered agent services and legal talent outsourcing. The company recently was named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been named to the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

For legal, insurance, and corporate leaders responsible for vital outcomes, Lexitas harnesses its proprietary technology to deliver highly responsive professional services that help move the practice, and the business, of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, registered agent services, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

