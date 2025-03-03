Press Release

Vantiva Unveils Revolutionary Wi-Fi 7 Condor 5G

FWA Home Gateway

Barcelona, Spain – March 3, 2025 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity, officially launches the Condor 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) home gateway at Mobile World Congress 2025—an advanced, industry-leading platform designed to deliver exceptional indoor 5G connectivity, with performance approaching that of outdoor units. Aimed at tech-forward homes and businesses, the Condor 5G builds on its predecessors, the Cobra 5G and Falcon 5G, elevating in-home wireless experiences with cutting-edge innovations and a sustainable design.

Cutting-Edge Performance Meets Sleek Innovation

The growth of FWA deployments often saturates cellular networks, particularly on lower bands. Vantiva’s engineers introduced several key innovations to the Condor 5G to address spectrum efficiency challenges while enhancing performance:

Near-Window Form Factor: Optimized to boost 5G performance when placed near windows. Its sleek, unobtrusive design integrates seamlessly into any home environment while facilitating ideal placement.

Indoor5G™ 180° Antenna System: Features up to 8 antennas, including patented boosters for mid-band connectivity (2.5–4.2 GHz), delivering up to 11 dBi gain with high efficiency. Developed by Vantiva’s antenna team, the system enhances 5G spectrum utilization, expands base station coverage, and prevents network congestion by supporting more connected users.

RuralBoost™ Technology: Provides increased receive sensitivity on low bands when the network requires it, reducing the strain on this critical part of the spectrum.

8Rx Capability: Equipped with 8 receive antennas, the Condor 5G ensures extended coverage and high reliability, particularly in challenging environments with physical barriers or long distances. By leveraging experience from the Cobra 5G Xtream, the world’s first 8Rx 5G indoor CPE. The Condor 5G offers full 8Rx support on n38, n41, n77, and n78 bandwidths.

“We are excited to see our Qualcomm Dragonwing™ FWA Gen 3 platform integrated to power Vantiva's Condor 5G offering and Indoor5G™ 180° antenna technology,” said Gautam Sheoran, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Broadband & Communications at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We look forward to seeing operators dramatically expand their FWA service coverage while connecting more homes with high-performance 5G broadband service."

Advanced Features for Next-Level Connectivity

The Condor 5G is built with advanced components to ensure durability and future readiness for both consumers and operators over the next five years. Key features include:

3GPP Release 17 Modem Technology: Fully interoperable with Tier-1 operators’ 5G networks, including support for advanced carrier aggregation in NSA and SA (2 CC in the uplink and up to 4x nR-CC in the downlink).





Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 (BE7200): A 4x4 configuration delivers seamless multi-device connectivity with powerful antennas on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz channels, ensuring maximum Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home.





NaviGate Companion™ App: Offers users an intuitive smartphone application for simple self-installation, management, and control of their FWA setup.

Delivering Value to Operators

The Condor 5G integrates Vantiva’s Homeware™, an OpenWRT middleware solution utilized by Tier-1 operators globally. Its container-based architecture supports a broad range of third-party applications, enabling operators to provide FWA subscribers access to the same value-added services typically reserved for fiber, copper, or cable customers.

Additional operator benefits include support for USP TR-369/TR-181 data models extended to cellular data, seamless remote management, and scalability via firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates—all pre-integrated with Vantiva’s ECO-Manage/Control platform.

Sustainable Design

Vantiva prioritized sustainability in the Condor 5G, incorporating features like halogen-free PCBs, optional use of recycled resins, and a fanless passive cooling solution to reduce environmental impact. A data-driven power consumption optimization feature further ensures efficient energy use.

"With the Condor 5G, Vantiva is setting a new standard for FWA home gateways," said Ashwani Saigal, SVP Global Product Management at Vantiva. "By combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable design, we enable telecom operators to deliver unparalleled connectivity experiences to their customers while promoting a greener future."

Availability

The Condor 5G will be available beginning March 2025 for telecom providers and enterprise partners.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base. The acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks business in January 2024 further bolstered the company and its ongoing commitment to innovation.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

