Blank Rome Adds Seasoned IP Litigator and Trial Attorney Michael F. Reeder as Partner in Houston

Houston, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Michael F. Reeder has joined the firm’s Houston office as a partner in the Intellectual Property Litigation group and member of the Technology industry team. A seasoned trial attorney and patent litigator, Michael represents clients in all phases of litigation in both federal and state courts across the country. Michael joins Blank Rome from Cadwell Clonts Reeder & Thomas, where he was a partner and founding member.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Michael’s extensive patent litigation experience and effective advocacy in and out of the courtroom will bolster our nationally recognized Intellectual Property Litigation practice. Furthermore, Michael’s dedication to providing exceptional client service and his commitment to pro bono work align perfectly with our values. We are confident that his contributions will have a lasting impact on our Houston office and enhance our firm’s capabilities across the country.”

Michael focuses his patent litigation practice on the high technology, telecom, and consumer electronic spaces, including electronics, software, and microprocessor systems and architectures, which align with his electrical engineering background. In addition to representing high-tech clients, Michael also counsels clients across a broad array of industries where Blank Rome has substantial depth such as energy and life sciences. No matter the industry, Michael puts in the work to understand his clients’ technology and related business goals and then develops tailored litigation strategies to achieve those objectives. He has deep experience litigating patent disputes in the Eastern and Southern Districts of Texas.

In addition to his patent litigation practice, Michael manages a varied commercial litigation practice, representing companies in Harris County and throughout Texas, as well as in jurisdictions such as Delaware, New York, Ohio, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. He recognizes that his clients’ goals can often be best achieved through agreements without court intervention and is known for his composed demeanor and negotiation skills.

“Michael and I have known each other since the start of our legal careers and I look forward to welcoming him to Blank Rome,” said Domingo M. LLagostera, partner and co-chair of the Intellectual Property Litigation group. “Several trends are expected to influence intellectual property litigation in Texas for 2025. Decisions from the Federal Circuit are shaping IP law and we expect to see an increase in IP disputes in Texas, especially patent litigation. Clients aiming to safeguard their IP face a dynamic and evolving litigation landscape in Texas, and Michael is well-equipped to assist them in developing legal strategies to protect their assets.”

“I am excited to return to Big Law and serve my clients from Blank Rome’s national platform, which enables me to focus on their litigation needs while offering support in new areas where the firm has considerable strength such as corporate, M&A, finance, and employment law,” said Michael. “What really drew me to Blank Rome is the Intellectual Property Litigation team’s strong reputation for winning trials. I am eager to join forces with my new colleagues on the IP team to advocate for our clients and to continue growing the firm’s patent litigation practice in Texas and beyond. Additionally, the firm’s collegial culture and commitment to pro bono are important to me, and I look forward to working at a firm that encourages such efforts.”

Michael remains very active in the local bar, earning the Houston Bar Association’s President Award in 2022, and he maintains an active pro bono practice. Michael was previously recognized by the Asian Law Caucus for his work in representing an immigrant from Sri Lanka who sought asylum in the United States because of life-threatening torture from guerrilla organizations and the Sri Lankan government. He has also represented pro bono clients in asylum hearings, family law matters, and Violence Against Women Act petitions.

Michael earned his J.D., with honors, from University of Texas School of Law, and his B.S.E.E. from the University of Texas at Austin.

