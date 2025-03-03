Patty Schultz of California Physicians Group Featured in HelloNation as a Trusted Voice in Health and Wellness





PASADENA, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patty Schultz, a wellness expert at California Physicians Group, has been featured in HelloNation magazine as a trusted authority in health and wellness, offering valuable insights on mindful eating and daily movement as key strategies for long-term well-being. With over a decade of experience in the health industry, Schultz has dedicated her career to educating individuals on nutrition, supplements, and holistic lifestyle habits.

In her article, “Embracing Wellness: The Transformative Power of Mindful Eating and Daily Walks”, Schultz explains how small, sustainable habits can lead to lasting health benefits. She emphasizes the importance of mindful eating, a practice that encourages people to fully engage with their food, listen to their body’s hunger cues, and make healthier choices. Research supports that mindful eating can lead to better digestion, reduced emotional eating, and improved portion control, helping individuals maintain a balanced, sustainable approach to nutrition.

Schultz also highlights the health benefits of incorporating a daily walk into one’s routine. Walking just one mile a day can significantly improve cardiovascular health, weight management, energy levels, and mental clarity. She explains that this simple yet powerful habit can reduce stress, strengthen muscles and bones, and contribute to overall longevity.

By combining mindful eating and regular movement, Schultz promotes an approach to wellness that is both achievable and sustainable, moving away from quick-fix diets in favor of lasting, science-backed lifestyle changes.

As part of California Physicians Group, which collaborates with doctors at over 200 clinics across the U.S., Patty Schultz has built a trusted reputation for providing expert guidance on nutrition, supplements, and holistic health. Her work helps individuals adopt realistic and effective wellness strategies, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health.

The HelloNation feature on Schultz highlights its mission to showcase industry leaders who offer credible, research-backed insights that empower individuals to take control of their well-being. Her article serves as a reminder that small, mindful choices can create transformative health benefits over time.

For more wellness insights from trusted expert Patty Schultz, read her full feature in HelloNation here.

