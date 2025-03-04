EfTEN United Property Fund 2024 audited annual report

The Management Board of the EfTEN Capital AS approved the audited financial results of the EfTEN United Property Fund for 2024. In the audited report, the fund’s financial results have not changed compared to the preliminary financial results published on February 4, 2025.

In 2024 the EfTEN United Property Fund earned 1.821 million euros in revenue (60 thousand euros in 2023) and the largest annual net profit in history of 1.623 million euros (179 thousand euros net loss in 2023).

The EfTEN United Property Fund 2024 audited report is attached to the notice and can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

Attachments