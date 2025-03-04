Taco John’s Introduces Nacho Taco Bravo, A Craveable New Take on a Classic Favorite

CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its mission to deliver quality and value, Taco John’s® latest limited-time menu item will leave guests seeing double – a big deal and big satisfaction – with TWO of the hearty new Nacho Taco Bravo® for just $6.

Taco John’s is giving fans more reason to say “Bravo!” with a bold new twist on a beloved menu staple. The new Nacho Taco Bravo comes with a generous layer of mouthwateringly melty nacho cheese drizzled inside a flour tortilla filled with refried beans and wrapped around a freshly fried, crispy taco shell. Just like the classic Taco Bravo, it’s filled with Taco John’s signature seasoned 100% North American beef, original taco sauce, fresh lettuce, and all-natural Cheddar cheese.

Guests can try the new Nacho Taco Bravo a la carte ($4.39), snag two for $6, or as part of a combo meal that includes Potato Olés® and a fountain drink. Looking for a little more variety? Try the Nacho Taco Bravo bundle that adds on a Nacho Crunch Burrito and cinnamon sugar Churro for a sweet finish.

“This is the ultimate Taco Bravo experience,” said Brad Bergaus, Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation. “Our warm nacho cheese is like liquid gold – it makes everything craveable, including one of our all-time menu classics. Adding this cheesy, golden layer puts even more to savor between the two shells of the Taco Bravo, so you get the crunch of a freshly fried crispy taco shell with the mmm of a gooey outer tortilla. It’s incredible.”

For a limited time, the Nacho Taco Bravo is available at participating Taco John’s locations in-store, at the drive-thru, and through the mobile app.

About Taco John’s

With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s is one of America’s largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has been serving a made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, savings and special offers for Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty club members, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s takes pride in bigger. bolder. better. flavors and menu items. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2023” and hailed by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players,” Taco John’s continues to expand into new territories. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

