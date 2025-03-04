Michelle Meehan Joins Vetty as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty, the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, today announced Michelle Meehan as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to CEO Jason Putnam, Meehan will be responsible for overseeing Vetty’s marketing and communications efforts and shaping the future of the brand.

“Having had the opportunity to work with Michelle, not once, but twice, I’ve seen her strategic vision, creativity and leadership in action,” said Putnam. “Her expertise will be instrumental in driving the Vetty brand forward and connecting with our customers in new and meaningful ways. Exciting times ahead.”

Recently named one of Chief Marketer’s Top Women in Marketing, Meehan’s 20 years of experience includes founding The Silver Thread, a brand consultancy that serves the HR technology space, amongst others. Meehan’s expertise in HR tech comes from her time as Vice President of Marketing at Plum, Head of Brand Marketing at PandoLogic and Product Marketing Manager at iCIMS. Before this, Meehan spent over a decade in media, where she held strategic marketing and advertising roles at Bloomberg, Rodale and Condé Nast. Over the course of her career, Meehan has been recognized with WIRED’s Marketer of the Year, Media Industry News’ Integrated Marketing Team of the Year and Media Industry News’ Best Marketing Team designations.

Meehan commented, “I’m excited to step into the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Vetty and reunite with Jason, a leader I greatly admire. Our previous collaboration has demonstrated what we’re able to accomplish together, and I’m eager to bring that energy to Vetty, build on the company’s current momentum and drive impactful growth into new markets. The future here is bright, and I can’t wait to get started.”

ABOUT VETTY

Vetty is a one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform where companies can expeditiously complete their screening, credentialing, hiring and onboarding of prospective candidates. Companies count on Vetty to accelerate the time from offer to active and deliver hard ROI. Learn more at https://vetty.co.

