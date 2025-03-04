HUNTPAL Showcases Success at SCI Convention in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. ("UPAY" or the "Company") (OTCQB: UPYY) is pleased to announce the successful participation of its subsidiary, HUNTPAL, at the 2024 Safari Club International (SCI) Annual Convention and the Ultimate Sportsmen’s Market. This prestigious event, held at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, brought together thousands of passionate hunters, outfitters, and industry leaders from around the world, celebrating SCI’s ongoing commitment to hunting advocacy and wildlife conservation.

HUNTPAL made a strong impression at the convention, supporting one of its premier outfitters and introducing its brand to SCI attendees and the global hunting community. This event served as a pivotal moment for HUNTPAL, reinforcing its role in connecting hunters with top-tier outfitters while promoting ethical and sustainable hunting practices.

Jaco Fölscher, CEO of UPAY and Director of HUNTPAL, commented: "The SCI Convention provided an unparalleled platform for HUNTPAL to engage with passionate hunters and industry leaders. Our presence not only strengthened our relationships with outfitters but also showcased HUNTPAL’s mission to revolutionize the hunting experience by offering seamless, trusted connections between hunters and professional outfitters worldwide."

The SCI Convention featured over 800 exhibitors, presenting world-class hunting opportunities, cutting-edge hunting gear, and luxury goods. Attendees had the chance to explore a diverse range of products, book premium hunting trips, and engage with leading experts in the field. The event also included educational seminars, celebrity appearances, and record-breaking auctions that raised millions for SCI’s advocacy and conservation efforts.

HUNTPAL’s participation at SCI Nashville highlights its commitment to enhancing the hunting industry by fostering meaningful connections and supporting conservation initiatives. The overwhelming success of this year’s convention marks an exciting milestone for HUNTPAL as it continues to expand its footprint in the global hunting community.

About UPAY Inc.:

UPAY Inc. is a forward-thinking US public company dedicated to providing cutting-edge financial solutions to its clients. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, UPAY remains at the forefront of technology in the fintech sector.

About HUNTPAL:

HUNTPAL partners with top-tier outfitters and specializes in all-inclusive hunting and adventure travel packages. With a commitment to responsible hunting and conservation, HUNTPAL offers unforgettable experiences to US hunters while preserving South Africa's wildlife and supporting local communities.

