Surfshark makes the Financial Times 1000 Fastest Growing Companies ranking once again

Surfshark, the world’s leading provider of online security solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Financial Times 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies list for the second year in a row. The company was ranked 43rd in the IT and Software category, highlighting its commitment to innovation and continuous growth.

The FT 1000, compiled annually by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, ranks Europe’s fastest-growing companies based on their highest annual revenue growth over the past four years. The ranking is created through extensive research, checking several criteria for inclusion: independence, headquarters in Europe, organic growth, and more.

“Being recognized in the Financial Times 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025 ranking is an incredible honour to us,” says Dovydas Godelis, Chief Operations Officer at Surfshark. “This achievement reflects our commitment to deliver top-notch cybersecurity products, empowering everyone to protect their digital lives, regardless of their technical expertise.”

Founded in 2018 with a team of just 30, Surfshark quickly gained worldwide recognition with its VPN . Today, Surfshark offers a comprehensive suite of online security tools, including Surfshark Antivirus, Alternative ID – an email and personal information masking tool, Surfshark Alert for data leak detection, and Incogni , a personal data removal service.

“Over the past year, we’ve introduced Alternative Number , a service that lets users mask their real phone numbers to reduce scam and spam calls. We’ve also launched a VPN app for Apple TV and introduced Bypasser feature on iOS , which eliminates the need to manually disconnect the VPN to access IP-sensitive websites or services,” says Dovydas Godelis. “Recognitions like being featured in the FT 1000 list of fastest-growing companies inspire us to keep innovating and delivering top-quality security solutions.”

For more information on Surfshark's accomplishments in 2024, please visit: surfshark.com/media/Surfshark_Annual_Wrap-Up_2024.pdf





ABOUT SURSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company focused on developing humanized privacy and security solutions. The Surfshark One suite includes one of the very few VPNs audited by independent security experts, an officially certified antivirus, a private search tool, and a data leak alert system. Surfshark is recognized as the Tech Advisor’s Editor’s Choice for 2024. For a closer look at Surfshark in 2024, check our annual wrap-up . For more research projects, visit our research hub at: surfshark.com/research

