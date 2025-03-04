Woodlands Cancer Institute Relocates Its Medical Oncology Clinic in The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodlands Cancer Institute, a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), has relocated its medical oncology clinic in The Woodlands to 18354 I-45 South, Suite 200. Current or prospective patients can call (936) 235-7092 for inquiries or to schedule an appointment. Woodlands Cancer Institute’s radiation oncology services will continue to be provided at: 135 Vision Park Blvd., The Woodlands, TX 77384, and patients who receive medical oncology care at the Conroe clinic located at 603 Conroe Medical Drive, Suite 160, may continue to do so at that location.





Board-certified medical oncologists Eric P. Kleinbaum, MD, Sandeep “Kodi” Kodityal, MD, FACP, and Krishna K. Pachipala, MD, MRCP are now accepting patients at the new medical oncology clinic location. The new clinic includes additional private exam rooms that provide dedicated space for patient-physician conversations, an infusion room, in-house lab and pathology services, and a specialty pharmacy for oral oncolytics.

“Our medical oncology practice location in The Woodlands has moved, but our standards of patient care have not changed,” said Dr. Kodityal. “We hold ourselves to a high standard of continuously providing exceptional, compassionate care that is central to our patient-first mindset, and is the standard in all of Woodlands Cancer Institute’s clinic locations. We appreciate our patients’ continued trust and look forward to serving them at our new medical oncology clinic address in The Woodlands.”

Woodlands Cancer Institute provides care to patients living in The Woodlands and surrounding areas. The practice ensures patients receive personalized care and treatment plans that are designed exclusively for their unique needs. As a community-based practice, Woodlands Cancer Institute provides affordable care in a comfortable environment while offering high-quality, state-of-the-art treatment in convenient locations.

The practice is a partner of American Oncology Network, one of the nation’s fastest-growing community-based oncology networks. Through this partnership, American Oncology Network makes additional patient care and services available such as access to the in-house specialty pharmacy with home delivery of certain medications among other benefits.

“We are excited to welcome our patients to the new space,” said Dr. Kodityal. “The relocation will allow us to expand patient services and therapeutics, while also providing a larger space for additional staff to continue prioritizing patients’ health and well-being by providing individualized, personal care.”

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com . For more information about Woodlands Cancer Institute, visit woodlandscancer.com.

