Hawai’i Cancer Care and American Oncology Network Open New Kahului Clinic

KAHULUI, Hawai’i, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawai’i Cancer Care, a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), today announced its expansion in Hawai’i with the opening of a new clinic in Kahului. The addition of this location – at 17 La’a Street, Unit B – provides Maui residents with greater access to high-quality, patient-centered cancer care close to home.





Board-certified medical oncologists Dr. Melvin P. Palalay and Dr. David J. Tamura and nurse practitioner Judy Ko, RN, MSN, APRN are now accepting patients at the Hawai’i Cancer Care – Kahului clinic, which will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The new location includes private exam rooms designed for patient-physician consultations and an infusion room. New and existing patients can call (808) 727-8341 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

“We’re excited to welcome patients to our new Kahului clinic, where they’ll receive the same exceptional, compassionate care we provide at all Hawai’i Cancer Care locations,” said Dr. Palalay. “Our patient-first approach guides everything we do, and we’re committed to maintaining the highest standards of care for every person who walks through our doors.”

With the opening of the Kahului clinic, Hawai’i Cancer Care now operates three locations across the state. The practice is dedicated to providing comprehensive, research-based treatment for cancer and blood disorders through a holistic, team-oriented approach. Patients benefit from a full range of services – from diagnosis and treatment to survivorship and support – without the need to travel long distances for care.

“This new clinic allows us to make high-quality cancer care more accessible to patients on Maui,” said Dr. Tamura. “We look forward to serving this community and continuing our mission to deliver personalized care that meets each patient’s unique needs.”

For more information about American Oncology Network, visit AONcology.com . To learn more about Hawai’i Cancer Care, visit hawaiicancercare.com.

About Hawai’i Cancer Care

Hawai’i Cancer Care is dedicated to providing individualized, precision-based cancer treatment and supportive care to patients across O’ahu and Maui. The physicians of Hawai’i Cancer Care have been serving cancer patients in Hawai’i for more than 20 years. Hawai’i Cancer Care’s multidisciplinary team of highly trained physicians and medical professionals delivers comprehensive care using the latest treatment procedures, advanced technology, and access to a broad range of clinical trial programs.

Hawai’i Cancer Care recognizes that healing extends beyond medicine, offering emotional and educational support to help patients and their families navigate every step of the cancer journey—close to home and surrounded by their support network. Guided by a commitment to excellence, compassion, and innovation, Hawai’i Cancer Care strives to deliver the best possible experience and outcomes for every patient. Learn more at hawaiicancercare.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/319f74d4-3865-4610-84d0-c57d8b6166e1