American Oncology Network Welcomes Robert J. McDonald, MD, FACNM, as Radiology Medical Director and In-House Reading Radiologist

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing community oncology networks, is pleased to announce the addition of Robert J. McDonald, MD, FACNM – a nationally recognized, board-certified nuclear medicine physician – as Radiology Medical Director and in-house reading radiologist. In this role, Dr. McDonald will support AON’s strategic expansion of radiotheranostic services throughout the network and strengthen AON’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge cancer care close to where patients live and work.

Dr. McDonald will serve as the primary reading radiologist for AON partner practices Florida Oncology & Hematology (FOH) in Naples and Fort Myers, and Central Georgia Cancer Care (CGCC) in Macon, providing expert interpretations for PET and CT imaging. He will also perform advanced radiotheranostic therapies at the Naples and Fort Myers location, while overseeing radiology services as Medical Director at each practice he supports.

As AON continues to expand its radiotheranostic footprint, Dr. McDonald will play an integral role in developing physicians, supporting future program growth, and bringing advanced RLT treatment options to more AON practice sites in 2026. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) requires new Authorized Users of radioligand therapies to complete clinical preceptorships, and part of Dr. McDonald’s position includes conducting these preceptorships on-site when needed, helping ensure safe, timely expansion of radioligand expertise across the network.

In addition, Dr. McDonald will lead clinical refinement of AON’s RLT protocols and assist in the adoption and rollout of newly FDA-approved radiotheranostic therapies – further positioning AON at the forefront of innovation in community oncology.

“AON is at the leading edge of radiotheranostics in community oncology, and Dr. McDonald’s expertise will accelerate our ability to bring groundbreaking radioligand treatments to more patients across the country,” said Todd Schonherz, AON chief executive officer. “His leadership in clinical training, protocol development, and program expansion will be essential as we scale radiotheranostic services to additional AON practice sites in 2026 and beyond. We are proud to welcome him and look forward to what his presence will make possible for our physicians, our practices, and the patients we serve.”

“Bringing Dr. McDonald into these roles allows us to enhance the quality, continuity, and cost-effectiveness of radiological services across our practices,” said Guy Messer, AON vice president of radiation and radiology services. “His expertise strengthens our ability to deliver timely imaging and treatment while also advancing the expansion of radiotheranostics within AON – a core element of our commitment to improving access to next-generation cancer care in community settings.”

Dr. McDonald joins AON with more than 30 years of experience in diagnostic imaging and radioligand therapies. He previously served as the Medical Director of Imaging Services for Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, specializing in PET/CT interpretation and therapeutic nuclear medicine.

His career includes leadership appointments at MD Anderson Cancer Center Orlando, extensive work with Radiology Regional Center in Southwest Florida, and leadership positions in major medical centers in Oregon and California. He has also held multiple leadership roles within the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging and is a Fellow of the American College of Nuclear Medicine.

Dr. McDonald is a respected researcher, educator, and speaker who has contributed to numerous clinical studies and national presentations advancing nuclear medicine. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia and completed his nuclear medicine residency at the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

