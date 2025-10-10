American Oncology Network Presents 15 Research Abstracts at ASCO Quality 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the fastest-growing community oncology networks in the nation, announced today that 15 research abstracts by AON physicians and leaders have been accepted for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium 2025 . The event, themed Driving Solutions, Implementing Change, takes place Oct. 10-11 in Chicago.

AON leaders will present on a variety of topics including the Inflation Reduction Act’s influence on Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) Part D expenditures and total cost of care (Abstract #2) and Inflation’s Toll on Oncology Physician Reimbursement (Abstract #21).





A full list of AON physician and leader abstracts at the ASCO Quality Care Symposium include:

“It is an honor to share our research and latest findings with peers at ASCO’s Quality Care Symposium,” said Puneeth Indurlal, MD, AON’s senior vice president of strategic operations and co-author on all abstracts. “ASCO symposiums foster collaboration, innovation, and the advancement of clinical oncology. Our participation reflects our ongoing commitment to improving cancer care through evidence-based practices.”

“These studies – many in collaboration with our value-based care partner, Thyme Care – demonstrate the powerful combination of real-world clinical data and robust technology to harness it for the creation of value-based insights that will be used to improve community oncology today and tomorrow,” said Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, AON’s chief medical officer and co-author on all abstracts.

“Having so many AON physicians and leaders featured at ASCO’s Quality Care Symposium speaks volumes about the caliber of talent across our network,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer and co-author on many abstracts. “We are proud that AON’s culture of innovation and learning is supporting ASCO in advancing the field of oncology.”

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

