Oxbridge / SurancePlus Announces Two RWA Tokenized Reinsurance Offerings for its 2025 - 2026 Season: Targeting Returns of 20% and 42%

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re”), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities, and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, today announced the launch of its 2025 tokenized reinsurance offerings.

For the first time, investors can choose their preferred risk-return profile with two distinct options:

EtaCat Re – 20% (Balanced Yield)

ZetaCat Re – 42% (High Yield)

Invest now at SurancePlus.com/invest

These blockchain-powered offerings open access to an asset class that was previously exclusive to institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Now, a wider range of investors can access SurancePlus' tokenized reinsurance securities, targeting high-yield returns backed by Real-World Assets (RWAs) through real-world reinsurance contracts.

How It Works

Investors in EtaCat Re have a targeted annual return of 20%, while investors in ZetaCat Re have an annual targeted return of 42%.

Each security-backed token is priced at $10 per share, with funds used to invest in reinsurance contracts. Investors will receive 3.5% APY on their invested funds until contracts go live on June 1, 2025. Returns are then distributed annually based on underwriting performance.

These tokens provide exposure to RWA-collateralized reinsurance contracts through its licensed Cayman Islands reinsurance entity, Oxbridge Re NS.

Investment opportunities are available to U.S. investors under SEC Rule 506(c) and to non-U.S. investors under Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933.

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge, commented, “We are excited to launch this year’s offering, especially with the introduction of our balanced-yield, security-backed token, which targets a broader investor base with a projected 20% return. SurancePlus is democratizing an asset class that was once exclusive to high-net-worth individuals, now allowing investors to participate with as little as $5,000.”

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.