Marotta Controls Promotes Bryan Begane as Vice President of Naval Systems Division

MONTVILLE, N.J., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a leading provider of aerospace and defense systems, today announced the promotion of Bryan Begane to Vice President, Naval Systems. Begane will succeed Marilyn Petite, who will retire this spring after 25 years of service with the company.

In his new role, Begane will oversee the strategic direction, operational excellence, and expansion of Marotta’s naval business, leveraging the company’s legacy in marine systems while advancing into industrial applications. He will also lead the integration of next-generation technologies, including additive manufacturing and advanced actuation systems, to strengthen the company’s position in the evolving defense and industrial markets.

“Marotta Controls’ Naval Systems Business Unit is at a pivotal moment, balancing its rich legacy with bold new opportunities,” said Patrick A. Marotta, President & CEO, Marotta Controls. “Bryan brings the leadership, energy, and vision needed to accelerate our growth, drive innovation, and solidify our reputation as a premier supplier in the marine and industrial sectors. His strategic expertise and results-driven mindset make him the right leader for this next chapter.”

Begane, a University of South Carolina graduate with a dual concentration in Business Economics and Finance and an MBA from Monmouth University, started his career in the financial sector before moving into the defense industry with L3 Harris Technologies. His tenure with Marotta has been marked by key financial and operational improvements, including enhancements to Annual Operating Plan (AOP) forecasting, capital expenditure planning, and multi-year business strategy development.

As Vice President, Begane will focus on:

Expanding Market Reach – Driving growth into new naval and industrial segments, including nuclear energy and advanced fluid control solutions

Enhancing Operational Agility – Fostering a culture of urgency, efficiency, and proactive decision-making across the division

Leveraging Cutting-Edge Technologies – Integrating additive manufacturing, next-gen actuation, and electronic controls to modernize Marotta’s product offerings

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships – Building on established relationships with key defense and industrial partners

“Thanks in large part to Marilyn’s longtime leadership, Marotta’s Naval Systems Business Unit is at an exciting crossroads,” said Begane. “Our team is poised to build upon decades of engineering excellence while embracing new opportunities that will redefine our business. I am eager to lead this transformation, pushing the boundaries of innovation, collaboration, and operational execution.”

Marotta Controls has been a trusted supplier of naval and industrial solutions for over 65 years, with products featured on nearly every U.S. Navy surface ship and submarine. Under Begane’s leadership, the Naval Systems Division aims to expand its technological capabilities while maintaining its commitment to quality, reliability, and mission success.

For more information about Marotta Controls’ Naval Systems and its expanding capabilities, visit https://marotta.com.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols; LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

Contact:

Katee Glass

Marotta Controls, Inc.

kglass@marotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9715a45-44b9-4d75-b00d-67529f40fb55