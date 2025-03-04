Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 11/2025 - March 4, 2025

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.  

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael Nørgaard Jensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

SVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S



b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63


4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeShares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707

b)Nature of the transaction

Sale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50
DKK 546.50		32
112
38
88
84
71
70
5
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price


500 shares
DKK 273,250.00
e)Date of the transaction2025-03-03, 1:06:49 pm CET

f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

Attachment


Fond-RU-11-2025-uk-Michael Nørgaard Jensen