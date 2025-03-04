SIOS High Availability Software Now Validated for Cimcor’s CimTrak Integrity Suite

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced that SIOS LifeKeeper and SIOS DataKeeper clustering software have been validated for use with Cimcor’s cybersecurity solution, the CimTrak Integrity Suite. This collaboration allows Cimcor customers to seamlessly integrate high availability and disaster recovery into their CimTrak environments, ensuring continuous protection against cyber threats and minimizing downtime in critical cybersecurity operations.

SIOS LifeKeeper is a high availability solution that ensures critical applications are always available, automatically detecting failures and initiating failover to standby systems to maintain uninterrupted service. SIOS DataKeeper offers synchronous data replication, ensuring that data is consistently mirrored across multiple servers for fast recovery in case of server failure. Together, these solutions provide comprehensive protection for business-critical applications like CimTrak, helping organizations minimize the risk of downtime and data loss while maintaining secure, highly available systems.

CimTrak is the industry's leading System Integrity Assurance platform that provides real-time monitoring and protection of critical IT assets - from servers and networks to cloud configurations, containers, databases, and industrial control systems. Its patented real-time detection technology lets CimTrak instantly detect and remediate unwanted and unexpected changes across your infrastructure while maintaining system integrity. The platform helps organizations strengthen their security posture, maintain continuous compliance, and protect against external and internal threats through automated workflows and comprehensive change management.

“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with Cimcor and offer SIOS high availability and disaster recovery solutions for their CimTrak customers,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology. “As cybersecurity becomes even more critical for organizations worldwide, SIOS is committed to helping our joint customers achieve the highest levels of resilience and uptime, ensuring that their security systems remain operational and effective against evolving threats.”

“Our collaboration with SIOS brings their proven high availability and disaster recovery solutions to our CimTrak customers,” said Robert E. Johnson, III, President and CEO of Cimcor. “As organizations work to protect increasingly large and complex infrastructures, ensuring cybersecurity resilience is more critical than ever. This partnership provides a seamless and reliable HA/DR solution, helping our joint customers stay secure, operational, and prepared for unexpected disruptions.”

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data – protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com