New Research from Tive Reveals that 37% of Companies Can’t Track In-Transit Cargo

BOSTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today released its fourth annual State of Visibility survey report , exposing the persistent tracking technology gaps that are driving financial and operational risk for businesses worldwide.

Despite record adoption of IoT, ELD, and AI-powered tracking, many companies still lack the real-time insights needed to act on supply chain disruptions before they spiral out of control. One of the report’s most alarming findings: 60% of businesses still learn about shipment damage only after delivery—or never at all. The inability to detect issues in transit leads to rejected shipments, wasted inventory, and customer trust issues that could have been avoided with proactive monitoring.

While first-mile and last-mile tracking have improved, the report reveals that mid-mile shipments remain a blind spot, cargo theft is fueling the need for greater visibility, and too many businesses are still reacting to problems instead of preventing them.

“The supply chain industry has made huge strides in visibility technology, but this year’s report shows a harsh reality—that most companies are still flying blind at the worst possible moments,” said Krenar Komoni, Founder and CEO of Tive. “Our report found that the majority of businesses only learn about shipment damage after delivery, when it’s too late to do anything about it. Knowing where a shipment is doesn’t mean much if you don’t know what’s happening to it. Supply chains don’t need more data; they need ground truth data at the right time—the ability to act on it before shipments are lost, delayed, or rejected.”

Key findings from the 2025 State of Visibility report:

Mid-mile tracking remains a major weak spot. While first- and last-mile tracking have improved, 37% of companies still struggle to monitor shipments in transit—leaving cargo vulnerable to delays, damage, and theft.

IoT adoption continues to rise, but gaps remain. 60% of companies now use some type of IoT-powered tracking, up from 55% in 2024, yet many still lack the real-time updates needed to act on shipment risks.

AI is transforming supply chain decision making. AI adoption jumped from 35% to 45%, helping companies improve inventory optimization, demand forecasting, and risk mitigation.

Sustainability is shaping corporate supply chain strategies. 35% of companies are using visibility data to track carbon emissions and optimize routes for fuel efficiency.

Security concerns are fueling visibility investments. 60% of respondents cite cargo theft prevention as a primary driver for investing in visibility tools, but many still lack the proactive measures needed to prevent loss.



The 2025 State of Visibility report makes it clear: shipment visibility is no longer a competitive advantage—it’s a requirement for success. As companies continue to invest in real-time tracking technologies, closing the gap between data collection and actionable insights will be critical to reducing costs, improving efficiency, and protecting shipments from damage and theft.

To explore the full findings and learn how leading organizations are addressing these challenges, the complete report is now available for download www.tive.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 900 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .