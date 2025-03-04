BeyondID and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Security Solutions for the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondID, an AI-powered Managed Identity Solutions Provider (MISP), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Carahsoft will serve as BeyondID’s distributor, making the company’s identity management solutions and services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

This collaboration focuses on delivering identity management solutions to Public Sector agencies, including Government and Educational institutions. The partnership combines technology, services and expertise to help these organizations streamline identity protection for employees, constituents, students and other stakeholders they engage with digitally. By implementing these enhanced security offerings, organizations can improve compliance, protect their sensitive data against evolving cyber threats and optimize experiences for citizens and students while maintaining a secure identity management environment.

“We look forward to collaborating with BeyondID to meet the Public Sector’s growing demand for complete identity management and security solutions,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “This partnership will help Carahsoft and our reseller partners support agencies as they modernize their systems to meet ongoing security threats, streamline operations and ensure the protection of sensitive data.”

BeyondID provides industry-leading identity solutions and services to help agencies reduce risk and manage the entire identity lifecycle, including discovery, integration, migration, deployment and monitoring. Its solutions are tailored to Public Sector requirements to ensure scalability, security and seamless integration with existing IT infrastructures.

“BeyondID is proud to partner with Carahsoft, a trusted name in the Government IT sector,” said Arun Shrestha, CEO and Co-Founder at BeyondID. “By combining our identity management solutions including our Advisory Services, Integration Network and Security Operations Center with Carahsoft’s strong presence and broad network, we’ll help Government agencies ensure their data is secure while providing an outstanding user experience.”

BeyondID’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or BeyondID@carahsoft.com. Explore BeyondID’s solutions here.

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading AI-powered, Managed Identity Solutions Provider (MISP). By delivering secure solutions and services that help manage digital identities, BeyondID enables organizations to control access to applications, data, networks, and devices while facilitating continuous regulatory compliance and ensuring seamless user experiences. BeyondID has created Secure Total Experiences for organizations like TDECU, Inception Health, Johnson Financial Group, Biogen, Northern Trust, and Cone Health. More information about BeyondID can be found at www.BeyondID.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

