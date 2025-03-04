Nexla Expands AI-Powered Integration Platform to Accelerate Enterprise-Grade GenAI

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexla, a leader in AI-powered integration, announced a major update to the Nexla integration Platform, expanding its no-code integration, RAG pipeline engineering, and data governance capabilities to make enterprise-grade GenAI accessible to everyone.

The Nexla integration platform is the first integration platform powered by AI and built to handle today’s data variety. With Nexla, you can integrate any data, create AI-ready data products, and deliver GenAI projects without coding and up to 10x faster than the alternatives.

Nexla uses AI to connect, extract metadata, and transform source data into human-readable data products, called Nexsets, that enable true data reuse and governance. Its agentic RAG framework lets companies implement RAG for agents and assistants without coding and uses LLMs during each stage to improve accuracy. For example, Nexla can get context from multiple data products, use a unique algorithm to rank, prioritize, and eliminate data, and then combine the context with a rewritten query and submit it to just about any LLM.

This latest release introduces several groundbreaking capabilities that, combined, help companies deliver enterprise-grade GenAI without having to rely on specialized AI developers.

Agentic Retrieval –– Retrieval refers to the moment during RAG inferencing when context is retrieved. Unlike most other products, which only retrieve data from a specific source, like a vector database, Nexla uses an LLM to dynamically find data across any relevant data products while enforcing data security policies. Expanding the sources of data using Nexla’s agentic retrieval can dramatically improve AI accuracy without having to load all the data into a vector database.

Nexla Orchestrated Versatile Agents (NOVA) –– NOVA, which has been in use by early adopters, is now generally available. NOVA is an agentic interface within the Nexla UI, built on Nexla’s agentic AI framework that lets anyone compose end-to-end pipelines by using natural language (e.g. English) commands. Nexla uses an LLM to create the tasks and code (Python and SQL) to query sources, build transforms, and orchestrate pipelines. Users can work entirely within NOVA or move between NOVA, no-code point-and-click configuration, and pro-code mode.

Converged Integration –– This release also continues to make no-code integration faster and simpler by adding more flow templates, pre-built and configured patterns for implementing specific types of integrations much faster without coding, and more connectivity.

The new templates include:

FlowOrchestration — Combine any data flows of different integration styles.

ELT — Quickly create flows into data warehouses, data lakes and databases.

Direct — Quickly build high-throughput point-to-point data flows.

BYO — BYO (Build Your Own) integration runtime and deploy and manage it in Nexla.

RAG — Rapidly implement a modular RAG pipeline without coding.

This release also adds general-purpose document ingestion with advanced agentic chunking that improves LLM accuracy by chunking and formatting data to help the LLM better interpret the data.

Data Product Marketplace — The Nexla Data Product Marketplace, a first of its kind, empowers data product producers to create, publish, and govern the full variety of data as fully managed data products. Data products allow users to apply data policies and enforce security at runtime. The Marketplace provides a simple way to discover data while centrally controlling all access and usage.

“While there was significant hype around GenAI in 2024, 2025 is the year for AI to solve business problems,” said Saket Saurabh, Nexla Co-founder and CEO. “Nexla’s latest release enables companies to be successful with agentic AI now, using their existing resources and skill sets, by combining an enterprise-grade integration and agentic AI foundation with no-code data engineering, all powered by AI.”

About Nexla

Nexla is a leader in AI-powered integration whose mission is to make data ready-to-use for everyone. The Nexla Integration Platform is the first integration platform powered by AI and built to handle today’s data variety. With Nexla you can integrate any data, create AI-ready data products, and deliver enterprise-grade GenAI without coding, up to 10x faster than the alternatives.

Trusted to deliver mission-critical data by leading companies including DoorDash, LinkedIn, Johnson & Johnson, and LiveRamp, Nexla is headquartered in San Mateo, California. It has been recognized in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools and top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights.

